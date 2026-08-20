Celebrity Chef Hilda Baci threatens legal actions against Seyi Vibez over defamation

Hilda Baci, through her lawyers, are demanding a takedown and public apology from Seyi Vibez, who in a now-deleted post claimed her food nearly killed him

Hilda Baci, through her lawyers, are demanding a takedown and public apology from Seyi Vibez, who in a now-deleted post claimed her food nearly killed him

Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci is demanding an apology from musician Seyi Vibez over defamatory posts.

Hilda Baci, through her lawyers, are demanding a takedown and public apology from Seyi Vibez, who in a now-deleted post claimed her food nearly killed him.

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The musician had claimed that he almost died after the CEO of Dapper Music, Damilola Akinwunmi, gave him her food. The post was part of a series of posts directed at Akinwunmi, with whom he's feuding over contract disagreements.

Hilda Baci has stated that should Seyi Vibez fail to meet her demands within three days, she will be forced to take legal action.

When Afrobeats star Seyi Vibez recently launched an online tirade against Damilola Akinwunmi, the CEO of Dapper Music, over allegations of contract breach and fraud, celebrity chef Hilda Baci was caught in the crossfire.

In a now-deleted post on his X page, Seyi Vibez claimed that Hilda Baci's food almost killed him after her partner, the CEO of Dapper Music, gave it to him. The post, which was meant to mock Akinwunmi, with whom he was feuding, invariably denigrated the culinary skills and quality of the meal of the celebrity chef who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest pot of jollof rice.

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Hilda Baci is a two-time Guinness world record holder

In the letter by Hilda Baci's lawyers, Olaniwon Ajayi LLC, Seyi Vibez is accused of making the libellous post viewed approximately 4.3 million times before it was deleted.

"First Publication on 14th August, 2026 by 13:24 WAT "Na Hilda Baci bbl all una catalogue money dey go [Face with Tears of Joy emoji] All of una Dey craze and una mama" Second Publication 14th August, 2026 by 13:32 WAT "I Made dapper. Dapper won take all of them life Ohboi. I chop Hilda baci food one day Na the same dapper give me the food almost kill me Dem Dey use jazz The jazz no work on me" The above publications have been viewed approximately 4.3 million times, retweeted approximately 7,100 times, received approximately 3,000 comments, and were liked approximately 45,000 times, and continues to be accessible and circulated on the internet."

Seyi Vibez claimed that Hilda Baci's food almost killed him

Her lawyers further added that since the musician made the post, their client has been exposed to unwarranted, persistent, and escalating harassment across various social media platforms.

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"Following the publication of the aforesaid malevolent statements, our client has been subjected to unwanted, persistent and escalating harassment across various social media platforms and personal handles, including a barrage of unsolicited and abusive messages and comments from members of the public. This conduct has exposed our client to unwarranted public hostility and harassment, causing our Client considerable distress and reputational harm, and has materially interfered with her privacy, peace and personal security. The targeted harassment is a direct and foreseeable consequence of the publications complained of."

Hilda Baci demands retraction and apology from Seyi Vibez over dematory posts

Hilda Baci demands retraction and apology from Seyi Vibez over dematory posts

Hilda Baci, through her lawyers, made some demands, including the permanent removal of the publications, a public apology and retraction, and a call on his followers and fans to desist from further harassment.

Seyi Vibez

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Copies of the letter have since gone viral online and sparked reactions from observers. Seyi Vibez, on his part, appears to hold a frivolous view of the subject. In a post on X, he claimed to have laughed after seeing the letter.

Seyi Vibez's reaction to Hilda Baci's letter demanding that he apologise for defamatory statements