Mr P declares Nov 30 as his new birthday as the P-Square family feud deepens

Mr P has officially moved his birthday celebration from November 18 to November 30, adding a new layer to the ongoing P-Square family feud.

Mr P says he will no longer celebrate his birthday on November 18, the date he shares with twin brother Paul Okoye.

He has officially chosen November 30 as his new birthday celebration date, calling it a personal decision.

The move has sparked mixed reactions as the long-running P-Square family feud continues to unfold.

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What began as a social media declaration has now been formalised.

A few hours after announcing his intention to change his birthday date, Peter Okoye, known professionally as Mr P, has issued an open letter confirming that November 18, the date he has shared with his twin brother Paul Okoye since birth in 1981, is no longer his day of celebration.

Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare]

"Dear Family, Friends, and Fans," the post read. "I'm making it official. November 18th is no longer my birthday celebration date. Please note that I will not be accepting any messages or gifts on that day. My birthday will now be celebrated on November 30th. This is a personal decision, and I truly appreciate your understanding."

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The message is brief, but its implications are quite clear. November 18 has long been one of the last remaining public symbols of a shared identity between two brothers whose professional and personal relationship has deteriorated sharply over the past several years.

Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy

By formally reassigning the date, Peter is drawing a line that goes beyond creative differences or business disputes.

The reaction from Nigerians online has been largely sceptical.

Many have questioned the necessity of the gesture, with a significant number describing it as petty and unnecessary given the more substantive issues that have defined the brothers' current estrangement.

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You should be ashamed of yourself.

Do face surgery too.

Change your surname.

Change your state origin.

Change Umunna too.



Na ezuzu!😏😒 — Ada Ezeagu ❤️ (@QueenUjunwa1) April 20, 2026

The consensus among critics is that changing a birthday date does little to resolve any of the actual grievances and serves mainly as a public statement of severance.

Commot the square too in your handle Make am P-circle. What do u gain by all these fight? At this age. How many years remain for you to live on this earth that you are still fighting to be the winner of a family problem. Na God go judge you next. Humans won't have opinion. — Ukpaka (@ifeanyieneje) April 20, 2026

Others, however, have read it differently as the act of a man who has decided to stop pretending goodwill he no longer feels.

I see no need to put this out here...



Many people here are not your family nor close circle of friends...



If this is a genuinely desired change without any bitterness, then handle it personally...



It's better than way sir. — Richard Oke (@RealRichardOke) April 21, 2026

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