ASUU gives 11 UI students scholarship money after many struggled to stay in school

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan chapter has awarded scholarships totaling ₦1.1 million to 11 indigent students. Out of 56 applicants, 11 qualified to receive grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦200,000.

ASUU UI branch awarded ₦1.1 million scholarships to 11 indigent University of Ibadan students.

The beneficiaries received between ₦50,000 and ₦200,000 through ASUU's national body, UI chapter and Prof.

Tajudeen Akanji.UI-ASUU said 56 students applied, but only 11 qualified for the scholarship.

Recipients thanked ASUU for the support and encouraged fellow students to remain committed to their academics.

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For many Nigerian students battling rising school costs and the high cost of living, this one is some much-needed good news.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan (UI) chapter, has awarded scholarships worth ₦1.1 million to 11 indigent students of the institution to support their education.

The scholarship cheques were presented on Thursday during the union's congress. Out of the total beneficiaries, two students received ₦200,000 each through ASUU's national body, five students got ₦100,000 each from the UI branch, while four others received ₦50,000 each through the sponsorship of Professor Tajudeen Akanji.

Speaking during the presentation, the Vice-Chairman of UI-ASUU, Dr Tayo Ajibade, who represented the branch chairman, Dr Adefemi Afolabi, revealed that 56 students applied for the scholarship, but only 11 met the requirements.

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He said, "The urge to support indigent students was the directive of the national body of the union to all chapters to support in a little way, children from indigent homes who really need financial support.

ASUU UI officials presented scholarship awards worth ₦1.1 million to selected students during the union’s congress.

"ASUU has been championing improved funding to ensure that qualitative education is not out of the reach of the children of the masses in Nigeria. So, poverty should not disqualify a Nigerian child from accessing education.

"The beneficiaries are Olawale Esther Inioluwa, a 300-level student of Archaeology and Anthropology in the Faculty of Arts (₦200,000), Orji Cynthia Adaeze, a 300-level Political Science student in the Faculty of Social Sciences (₦200,000), Dosunmu Mazeedah Omobonike of Pharmaceutical Sciences (₦100,000); Oyeniyi Oluwaseyi, a 400-level Pharmacy student; Aanuoluwa Adeshewa Mary, a 400-level Physiotherapy student (₦100,000); Ameenat Eniola of the Department of Economics (₦100,000); and Olowode Afusat Temitayo (₦50,000).

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"The four indigent students who received ₦50,000 each, financed by Prof. Tajudeen Akanji, are Ogundare Marvellous, Williams Happiness of the Department of Psychology, Oladepo Peter Olamide of the Department of Microbiology and Gbadegesin Daniel, a 400-level Banking and Finance student.

"Our union has recognised that the best gift that you can give to anyone is education. We are aware of the challenges in our society because we realise that a lot of our students are struggling to survive in school, and we want to find a way to support them in our little way.

"This is why our national body has directed us to do this by supporting brilliant indigent students. We see it that it is our duty to continue to clamour for increased funding and quality education. The national awards, the branches' support, and individual lecturers have also come out to support indigent students, and we would continue to do so."

One of the sponsors, Professor Tajudeen Akanji, said helping students from poor backgrounds is something he intends to keep doing for as long as he lives. He explained that coming from a humble background as the son of a carpenter made him understand firsthand how education can completely change a person's life.

One of the beneficiaries, Olawale Esther Inioluwa, said she never saw the scholarship coming and thanked ASUU for the support.

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She said, "I was not even expecting it. What I will say to UI students is that they should make sure they take their academics very seriously because the number one thing we came to the university for is academics."

Another recipient, Oladepo Peter Olamide, also appreciated both the national leadership and the University of Ibadan chapter of ASUU for introducing the initiative.

According to him, the scholarship serves as motivation for students to remain focused on their studies, expressing hope that more students will benefit from similar opportunities in the future.