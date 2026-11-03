Sisianu Melawakou and Oseni celebrate their First-Class graduation from Benson Idahosa University after overcoming years of challenges

Sisianu Melawakou and Oseni celebrate their First-Class graduation from Benson Idahosa University after overcoming years of challenges

Meet the Makoko scholars who went from struggling backgrounds to graduating with First-Class honours

Sisianu Melawakou and Oseni, two scholars from the Makoko community in Lagos, have graduated with First-Class Honours from Benson Idahosa University. Supported by Slum2School Africa, their remarkable journey highlights the transformative power of educational opportunities.

Sisianu Melawakou and Oseni, two scholars from Makoko, graduated with First-Class Honours from Benson Idahosa University after receiving scholarships through Slum2School Africa.

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Melawakou, who entered university as a scholarship student, graduated with a BSc in Mass Communication and plans to pursue journalism and reporting.

Oseni graduated as the second-best graduating student with a 4.89 CGPA despite losing his mother during his final year and almost giving up on his studies.

Their achievements highlight the impact of education support programmes in helping children from underserved communities overcome barriers and achieve their goals.

Two young Nigerians who started their education journey in Makoko, Lagos, have shown that a difficult beginning does not have to determine the end of the story.

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Sisianu Melawakou and Oseni recently graduated with First-Class Honours from Benson Idahosa University, years after receiving educational support through Slum2School Africa’s scholarship programme.

Beyond their academic achievement, the two graduates have already started building careers in their chosen fields, with Melawakou pursuing journalism and reporting, while Oseni has gained experience in technology and product management.

Sisianu Melawakou posed in her academic regalia after graduating with First-Class Honours in Mass Communication.

Sharing her excitement after her convocation, Melawakou revealed that she entered Benson Idahosa University four years ago as a scholarship student and left as a First-Class Mass Communication graduate.

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She said her university journey was not only about academics but also about leadership, volunteering and personal growth.

“So… God actually did it. Four years ago, I walked into Benson idahosa University as a scholarship student. Today, I’m walking out as a First-Class graduate of Mass Communication.”

She added: “But honestly, the First Class is only one part of the story. I served. I led. I built. I volunteered. I made mistakes. I met incredible people. I took on responsibilities I sometimes wondered if I was ready for, all while trying to keep my academics together.”

Melawakou’s journey into formal education started in 2012 when Slum2School Africa enrolled her in school at the age of eight.

According to the organisation’s founder, Otto Orondaam, she was one of the children whose struggles inspired him to leave his job in 2011 and establish the initiative.

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Now 23, Melawakou reportedly faced several challenges during her education, including pressure that almost forced her to leave school early. However, she continued her studies and later earned a university scholarship through Slum2School’s partnership with Benson Idahosa University.

Celebrating her achievement, Orondaam said: “She was one of the kids who challenged me in 2011 to quit my job to launch @SlumSchool. We eventually enrolled her in school in 2012 for the very first time. She was 8 years old then. Today, she is 23 and has graduated with First-Class Honours.”

Oseni graduated as the second-best graduating student with a 4.89 CGPA despite facing personal loss during his final year.

Oseni’s journey was also shaped by technology. He joined Slum2School’s digital learning programme in 2018 and became one of the organisation’s top learners.

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His interest in technology later influenced the organisation’s decision to expand digital learning opportunities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Slum2School encouraged him to study Computer Science, his final year came with a painful setback after he lost his mother and nearly abandoned his studies.

Orondaam recalled the moment, saying: “During his final year, he lost his mom and almost gave up. So imagine the joy when I learned that he graduated with First-Class Honours as 2nd Best Graduating Student with a 4.89 CGPA.”

Oseni has since gained professional experience in technology and product management, including roles as a Product Management Intern and ICT/Public Relations Intern.

Both graduates attended Word of Faith Secondary School before receiving scholarships that helped them complete their university education.

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Orondaam said their success showed what can happen when children from underserved communities are given access to education and opportunities.

“When we believe in a child, invest in their dreams and give them the opportunity to thrive, we don’t just transform one life; we change the future of entire families, communities and generations.”