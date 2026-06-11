Adeleke escapes podium collapse during Osun rally, officials dismiss incident as minor

Governor Ademola Adeleke was among officials present when the incident occurred.

Governor Ademola Adeleke was among officials present when the incident occurred.

A podium collapsed during a political rally in Osun State attended by Governor Ademola Adeleke. No injuries were reported as the event continued.

A podium collapsed during a political rally in Osun State on Wednesday.

Governor Ademola Adeleke and top officials were on the platform at the time.

No injuries were reported and the event later continued.

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Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke escaped unhurt on Wednesday after a podium collapsed during a political rally in Ijebu-Jesa, Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred during the inauguration of Imole canvassers for the Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, an event attended by top government officials and supporters.

The inauguration of Imole canvassers

A video of the incident, which has since circulated widely on social media, shows guests seated on the platform while proceedings were underway. Musical performances had just ended and the event anchor was preparing to introduce the next item on the programme when the structure suddenly gave way.

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Among those on the podium were Governor Adeleke, Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly Adewale Egbedun, and spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

The collapse briefly disrupted the event and triggered panic among attendees as security personnel and aides moved quickly to evacuate those affected from the damaged section of the platform.

VIDEO: Osun Governor Adeleke Escapes Injury As Stage Collapses During Campaign Rally Ahead Of Polls pic.twitter.com/p3auJurtsr — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 10, 2026

A source familiar with the event said the large crowd at the venue may have contributed to the incident. According to the source, the governor and several members of his cabinet were seated in the affected area when the podium collapsed.

Despite the scare, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

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Osun State Government officials also downplayed concerns over the incident, saying the event continued shortly afterwards and that Governor Adeleke remained at the venue to address supporters before proceeding to another engagement in Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

Governor Adeleke has remained active in political engagements across Osun State.

Adeleke, who was elected governor in 2022 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has remained a prominent figure in Osun politics. The inauguration of the Imole canvassers is seen as part of ongoing grassroots mobilisation efforts within the constituency as political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of future elections.

Stage and podium collapses have occasionally occurred at public gatherings in Nigeria, including political events and entertainment shows, often raising questions about crowd management and the structural integrity of temporary installations.

Wednesday's incident, however, ended without casualties, allowing the rally to continue after the affected officials were safely evacuated.

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