Shade Okoya’s look, Funke Akindele’s heartfelt prayers, K1’s performance and other moments from Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving

Nigerian entertainers turned out in their numbers on Wednesday as actor Adedimeji Lateef and his wife, Mo Bimpe, hosted a thanksgiving celebration for their triplet sons in Lekki, Lagos.

Funke Akindele offers heartfelt prayers as celebrities join Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe at their triplets’ thanksgiving.

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Shade Okoya’s look, K1 De Ultimate’s performance, and other highlights from Lateef and Mo Bimpe’s thanksgiving.

The star-studded ceremony brought together family, friends, and notable figures from the entertainment industry, who joined the couple to celebrate the blessing of their children.

For the thanksgiving ceremony, Lateef and Mo Bimpe stunned in two beautiful outfits. Their first look was a tastefully designed traditional ensemble, with intricate detailing featuring birds perched on a tree. The outfit added a symbolic touch to their appearance as they marked the special occasion.

The couple later changed into a simple white and brown traditional fit, richly decorated with beads. Both looks added elegance to the celebration and reflected the couple’s choice of traditional fashion for the occasion.

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Among the notable guests at the event was Shade, wife of billionaire businessman and Eleganza boss, Razaq Okoya. She stunned in a chic and beautiful outfit in the colour chosen for guests at the celebration and arrived at the venue with her son, Sir Raheem.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, singer Waje, Mercy Aigbe, Bukky Wright, Jide Awobona, Foluke Daramola, and Eniola Badmus were also among the celebrities who attended the thanksgiving.

The event had several memorable moments, from the couple’s entrance and dance to the live musical performances that kept guests entertained.

Popular live performer Segun Johnson took to the stage and thrilled guests with his performance that added to the celebratory mood of the occasion.

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Legendary Fuji musician K1 De Ultimate later took over the stage, delivering an energetic performance for the couple and their guests. His appearance added another major highlight to the star-studded gathering.

Earlier in the day, before the main ceremony, Funke Akindele had visited the couple ahead of the thanksgiving. During the visit, the actress offered a heartfelt prayer for her colleagues as they celebrated the birth of their children.

The thanksgiving comes after months of public interest in Lateef and Mo Bimpe’s journey to parenthood. The couple has remained in the media spotlight because of their relationship, marriage and the challenges they faced before welcoming their triplet sons.

A few days before the thanksgiving, Lateef reflected on the journey that led to the birth of their children. In a post shared with fans, the actor recalled the mockery, assumptions and painful comments the couple endured before their prayers were answered.

“The mockery. The lies. The stigma. The assumptions. The things said behind our backs and sometimes right to our faces.

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There was a time when the whispers were louder than our prayers. There were moments we could have fought back. Moments we could have explained ourselves. Moments we could have tried to prove people wrong. But we chose silence. Because we knew something they didn’t… Allah was writing our story,” he wrote.

The event marked more than a celebration of the couple’s triplets. It was also a moment of gratitude for a journey that Lateef and Mo Bimpe have openly described as one filled with patience, faith, and answered prayers.