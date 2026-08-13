Advertisement

Shade Okoya’s look, Funke Akindele’s heartfelt prayers, K1’s performance and other moments from Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 09:58 - 13 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Shade Okoya’s look, Funke Akindele’s heartfelt prayers, K1’s performance and other moments from Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe’s triplets’ thanksgiving
Nigerian entertainers turned out in their numbers on Wednesday as actor Adedimeji Lateef and his wife, Mo Bimpe, hosted a thanksgiving celebration for their triplet sons in Lekki, Lagos.
Advertisement

  • Funke Akindele offers heartfelt prayers as celebrities join Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe at their triplets’ thanksgiving.

Advertisement

  • Shade Okoya’s look, K1 De Ultimate’s performance, and other highlights from Lateef and Mo Bimpe’s thanksgiving.

  • The star-studded ceremony brought together family, friends, and notable figures from the entertainment industry, who joined the couple to celebrate the blessing of their children.

For the thanksgiving ceremony, Lateef and Mo Bimpe stunned in two beautiful outfits. Their first look was a tastefully designed traditional ensemble, with intricate detailing featuring birds perched on a tree. The outfit added a symbolic touch to their appearance as they marked the special occasion.

The couple later changed into a simple white and brown traditional fit, richly decorated with beads. Both looks added elegance to the celebration and reflected the couple’s choice of traditional fashion for the occasion.

Advertisement

Among the notable guests at the event was Shade, wife of billionaire businessman and Eleganza boss, Razaq Okoya. She stunned in a chic and beautiful outfit in the colour chosen for guests at the celebration and arrived at the venue with her son, Sir Raheem.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, singer Waje, Mercy Aigbe, Bukky Wright, Jide Awobona, Foluke Daramola, and Eniola Badmus were also among the celebrities who attended the thanksgiving.

The event had several memorable moments, from the couple’s entrance and dance to the live musical performances that kept guests entertained.

Popular live performer Segun Johnson took to the stage and thrilled guests with his performance that added to the celebratory mood of the occasion.

Advertisement

Legendary Fuji musician K1 De Ultimate later took over the stage, delivering an energetic performance for the couple and their guests. His appearance added another major highlight to the star-studded gathering.

Earlier in the day, before the main ceremony, Funke Akindele had visited the couple ahead of the thanksgiving. During the visit, the actress offered a heartfelt prayer for her colleagues as they celebrated the birth of their children.

The thanksgiving comes after months of public interest in Lateef and Mo Bimpe’s journey to parenthood. The couple has remained in the media spotlight because of their relationship, marriage and the challenges they faced before welcoming their triplet sons.

A few days before the thanksgiving, Lateef reflected on the journey that led to the birth of their children. In a post shared with fans, the actor recalled the mockery, assumptions and painful comments the couple endured before their prayers were answered.

The mockery. The lies. The stigma. The assumptions. The things said behind our backs and sometimes right to our faces.

Advertisement

There was a time when the whispers were louder than our prayers. There were moments we could have fought back. Moments we could have explained ourselves. Moments we could have tried to prove people wrong. But we chose silence. Because we knew something they didn’t… Allah was writing our story,” he wrote.

The event marked more than a celebration of the couple’s triplets. It was also a moment of gratitude for a journey that Lateef and Mo Bimpe have openly described as one filled with patience, faith, and answered prayers.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate their triplet sons with a star studded thanksgiving in Lekki.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Sokoto police rescue 10-year-old boy hidden inside sack, arrest suspected kidnappers
News
13.08.2026
Sokoto police rescue 10-year-old boy hidden inside sack, arrest suspected kidnappers
จบในแอปเดียว 10 เว็บตรง 10รับ100 สแกน QR True Wallet รับโปรออโต้ ไม่ต้องรออนุมัติ 2026
Pulse Nigeria
13.08.2026
จบในแอปเดียว 10 เว็บตรง 10รับ100 สแกน QR True Wallet รับโปรออโต้ ไม่ต้องรออนุมัติ 2026
รีวิว 10 เว็บบอล เว็บตรงคุณภาพ ค่าน้ำดี ไม่โกง คัดมาแล้วว่าดีที่สุดสำหรับคุณ ในปี 2026
Pulse Nigeria
13.08.2026
รีวิว 10 เว็บบอล เว็บตรงคุณภาพ ค่าน้ำดี ไม่โกง คัดมาแล้วว่าดีที่สุดสำหรับคุณ ในปี 2026
Kano woman allegedly cuts off boyfriend’s manhood after discovering he planned to marry another woman
News
13.08.2026
Kano woman allegedly cuts off boyfriend’s manhood after discovering he planned to marry another woman
Inside August Meeting 2026: How Amstel Malta honoured Igbo heritage and created meaningful impact in Enugu
Lifestyle
13.08.2026
Inside August Meeting 2026: How Amstel Malta honoured Igbo heritage and created meaningful impact in Enugu
7 things to know about Jowizaza’s father – net worth and how he made his money
News
13.08.2026
7 things to know about Jowizaza’s father – net worth and how he made his money