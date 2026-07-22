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Mo Bimpe threatens to sue over claims Lateef Adedimeji is not father of their triplets

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 18:38 - 22 July 2026
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Nollywood couple Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji
Mo Bimpe has denied viral claims that Lateef Adedimeji filed for divorce after an alleged DNA test, describing the story as false and threatening legal action.
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  • Mo Bimpe denied viral claims that Lateef Adedimeji filed for divorce after an alleged DNA test.

  • She described the allegations as fabricated and warned those spreading them to stop immediately.

  • The actress threatened legal action, saying involving her children crossed the line after years of trolling.

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Nollywood actress Adebimpe "Mo Bimpe" Oyebade has denied social media claims that her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, filed for divorce after a DNA test allegedly showed he is not the biological father of their triplets.

The couple welcomed the triplets, three boys, in May, after five years of marriage. The birth was widely celebrated across social media at the time, with Adedimeji describing the arrival as a long-awaited blessing.

Mo Bimpe
Mo Bimpe

The divorce and paternity claims originated from a now-deleted post on X. The post alleged that a hospital in Ilorin rejected a blood donation from Adedimeji for one of the triplets due to a blood type mismatch, and that the mismatch prompted a paternity test.

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The post further claimed the test results showed Adedimeji was not the biological father of the children, and that he had since filed for divorce. The claims have not been verified, and the original post was deleted before it could be independently confirmed.

Reacting via her Instagram story, Mo Bimpe dismissed the allegations as fabricated and warned those spreading them to stop.

Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade
Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade

She said she had stayed silent through years of trolling but would not tolerate her children being dragged into false narratives, and threatened legal action against those responsible.

"You silly trolls have constantly trolled me on these platforms for years and I've been quiet," she wrote, adding that involving her children was a line she would not let pass without consequences.

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This is not the first time Mo Bimpe has been targeted by unfounded claims relating to her marriage or her children.

In 2025, a blogger publicly claimed the actress could not conceive, alleging she had no womb and that only "divine intervention" could allow her to have children. The claim circulated widely on Instagram before the couple's triplets were born in May 2026.

The false claim on X about the couple and their children
The false claim on X about the couple and their children

Adedimeji has also previously had to publicly deny paternity rumours involving another woman. In 2021, a US-based Yoruba actress denied claims that she had secretly had a child with him in 2018, calling the rumour, which spread through a gossip blog, part of a recurring pattern of unfounded stories about the couple.

She also accused the peddlers of the rumours of circulating fake or AI-generated images alongside the claims, calling it a further act of dishonesty.

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Neither Adedimeji nor his representatives have issued a separate statement on the allegations as of the time of this report. 

READ NEXT: 'I lost the mother of my kids' — Hanks Anuku opens up on pain behind his recent deliverance

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