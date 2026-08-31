People left me out of children’s parties because I was childless -Actress Mo Bimpe

People left me out of children’s parties because I was childless -Actress Mo Bimpe

People left me out of children’s parties because I was childless -Actress Mo Bimpe

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has opened up about a painful period in her life when people deliberately excluded her from children’s parties because she did not have a child.

Mo Bimpe recalls being excluded from children’s parties over childlessness

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She opens up about the painful struggle to conceive before welcoming triplets

Mo Bimpe urges people not to exclude women without children from celebrations

The actress shared the experience after attending the first birthday party of Rakeem Mkambala, the son of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Bimpe revealed that she became emotional after returning from the celebration because the event brought back memories of a difficult chapter in her life.

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According to the actress, she often wondered why close friends and loved ones left her out of baby showers, naming ceremonies and children’s birthday parties.

“There was a time when I wasn't invited to baby showers, naming ceremonies, children's birthdays, or anything related to kids. Sometimes, these were people I knew personally.

People I laughed with, worked with, and genuinely cared about. I remember wondering what I had done wrong.

Later, I found out that some people intentionally left me out because I didn't have children. At the time, it hurt deeply."

Bimpe said the exclusion was particularly painful because she was already dealing with the emotional weight of trying to conceive.

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“I wanted to celebrate with people. I wanted to share in their joy.

What many people don't realize is that struggling to conceive is already hard enough. The waiting is hard. The questions are hard. The insults are hard. The silent prayers are hard.”

She appealed to people to show more compassion to women who are yet to have children.

“Please don't make it harder by excluding people.

A woman without a child is not less deserving of love, friendship, inclusion, or celebration.”

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Bimpe’s comments come months after she and her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, welcomed triplet boys after years of marriage.

The couple announced the arrival of their three sons in May 2026, with Lateef describing their birth as an answer to prayers after a difficult period marked by public scrutiny and hurtful comments.