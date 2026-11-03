Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel dies after on-pitch collision with goalkeeper Jesús Owono

Spanish football has been thrown into mourning after Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel died following a fatal collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second-division match.

Jesús de Miguel suffered a fatal collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish match.

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The referee abandoned Tenerife's match against Andorra after the 30-year-old striker received emergency medical attention on the pitch.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Gerard Piqué joined Spanish football in mourning Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel after his death.

The incident occurred in stoppage time when Owono rushed out of his goal to intercept a long ball and collided with De Miguel, who was attempting to reach the ball. The goalkeeper's knee struck the Tenerife forward during the challenge, leaving him motionless on the pitch.

Players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance as De Miguel received emergency treatment for several minutes. He was subsequently taken to the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria by ambulance.

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Owono received a straight red card for the challenge, while the referee abandoned the match in the 108th minute with the score tied at 2-2.

Tenerife initially described De Miguel's condition as stable despite the severity of his injuries. However, the club issued a further update in the early hours of Tuesday, November 3, to disclose that his neurological condition had deteriorated.

The club later confirmed his death in an emotional statement, announcing that the striker passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

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The announcement prompted an outpouring of condolences from football clubs, officials and supporters across Spain.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Gerard Piqué joined Spanish football in mourning Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel after his death.

His death has cast a shadow over Spanish football, with the country's football federation also postponing several fixtures scheduled for Tuesday.