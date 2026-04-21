The historic NS-33 suborbital mission saw Chief Owolabi Salis become the first Nigerian to journey beyond the Earth's atmosphere, marking a significant milestone for African representation in space

The historic NS-33 suborbital mission saw Chief Owolabi Salis become the first Nigerian to journey beyond the Earth's atmosphere, marking a significant milestone for African representation in space

Meet Chief Owolabi Salis, the first Nigerian to travel into space

Meet Chief Owolabi Salis, the first Nigerian to cross the Kármán line into space. Travelling aboard Blue Origin’s NS-33 "Solstice 33" mission, the US-based legal practitioner has made history.

Chief Owolabi Salis became the first Nigerian to cross the Kármán line, reaching an altitude of 105.2 kilometres aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital NS-33 flight.

Named “Solstice 33,” the 10-minute journey included five other passengers and marked the 70th person Blue Origin has successfully transported to space.

Beyond his spaceflight, Salis is a highly accomplished legal practitioner in New York, a chartered accountant, a published author, and a dedicated philanthropist.

To honour the achievement, renowned American sculptor Steve N. Barber created a monument dedicated to Salis, further cementing the flight's symbolic impact on Africa's scientific profile.

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Owolabi Salis, a Nigerian-born legal practitioner and philanthropist, has become the first Nigerian to travel beyond the Kármán line, the invisible line widely accepted as the edge of space.

He made the journey aboard Blue Origin’s NS-33 mission, a suborbital flight that lasted about 10 minutes but carried symbolic weight far beyond its duration. The spacecraft climbed to an altitude of 105.2 kilometres, just enough to cross that boundary between Earth and space, and, in doing so, mark a quiet but notable first for Nigeria .

Owolabi Salis

It’s a milestone that doesn’t just belong to Salis alone. It nudges Nigeria, and by extension Africa, a little further into conversations around global scientific exploration, spaces often dominated by other regions.

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Salis wasn’t alone on the flight. He joined five other passengers, including Allie Kuehner and her husband Carl Kuehner, alongside Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno Jr., and Jim Sitkin. The mission, themed “Solstice 33,” featured a patch designed with green rings symbolising both Earth’s horizon and the Kármán line, a subtle nod to humanity’s ongoing desire to keep pushing forward, even when the frontier feels distant.

With this flight, Blue Origin has now taken 70 people to space, including a handful of repeat flyers. But for Nigerians watching from home and abroad, this particular trip felt a bit more personal.

Owolabi Salid, and the five other passengers, including Allie Kuehner and her husband Carl Kuehner, alongside Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno Jr., and Jim Sitkin

A life built across continents

Before the spaceflight, Salis had already built a career that stretched across disciplines and borders.

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He studied accounting at Ahmadu Bello University before earning a law degree from the University of Lagos. Along the way, he qualified as a Certified Public Accountant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and became a chartered accountant under the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

His legal career eventually took him to the United States, where he is licensed to practise and is a member of the New York State Bar Association, as well as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

In 1992, he founded Salis Law, a New York-based firm that later moved to Brooklyn. The practice covers a wide range of legal services, including private wealth management and discreet advisory work.

Outside the courtroom, Salis has remained active in philanthropy, particularly through initiatives like the Niger Delta Peoples Development Organisation. His work has often centred on social justice, inclusion, and supporting underserved communities.

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He is also an author, with his book Equitocracy exploring ideas around fairness and balance in democratic systems.

A monument in the making

Not long after the spaceflight, another development followed, this time from the art world.

Steve N. Barber, an American artist known for creating space-themed monuments, announced plans to honour Salis with a sculpture inspired by his journey.

Barber, whose previous works have included tributes to astronauts and even Donald Trump, shared the news in a signed statement.

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Steve N. Barber, an American artist known for creating space-themed monuments

“This monument will be a global tribute to a man who not only broke new ground as a Nigerian in space but also raised Nigeria’s profile in international scientific and aerospace circles,” Barber stated.

It’s still early days for the project, but the idea itself adds another layer to an already symbolic moment, one that stretches from the courtroom to the stars, and now, perhaps, into art.