Fela Anikulapo-Kuti makes history as first Nigerian-born artist inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti becomes the first Nigerian-born artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, marking a major moment in Afrobeats history.

In a moment that feels well-deserved, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has been named an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making him the first Nigerian-born artist to receive the honour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The iconic musician, activist, and creator of Afrobeat (not to be confused with the contemporary Afrobeats genre), joins the Hall under the Early Influence Award category, a distinction reserved for artists whose work laid the groundwork for the evolution of popular music long before the mainstream caught up with their vision.

Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti

Fela shares the Early Influence category with a remarkable class of honourees: hip-hop royalty and actress Queen Latifah, legendary Cuban singer Celia Cruz, pioneering female MC Lyte, and country-rock trailblazer Gram Parsons.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been revealed:



Performer Category:

▫️ Wu-Tang Clan

▫️ Luther Vandross

▫️ Sade

▫️ Phil Collins

▫️ Billy Idol

▫️ Iron Maiden

▫️ Joy Division / New Order

▫️ Oasis



Early Influence Award:

▫️ Celia Cruz

▫️ Fela Kuti

▫️ Queen Latifah

▫️… pic.twitter.com/xDvDiNkA6e — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 14, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is a diverse group, but what connects them all is undeniable, as each reshaped the boundaries of their respective genres and left an imprint that generations of artists have built upon.

Queen Latifah

Born in Abeokuta, Nigeria in 1938, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti spent his career fusing jazz, funk, traditional Yoruba music, and sharp political commentary into something entirely his own.

He called it Afrobeat, and it was as much a movement as it was a sound. His Lagos nightclub, the Afrika Shrine, became a sanctuary for free thought and resistance.

Fela Kuti will be the first African solo artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/63dEbs8xvz — Melodies & Masterpieces (@SVG__Collection) April 14, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

His music challenged military rule, police brutality, and corruption at a time when doing so came at great personal cost, and he was arrested over 200 times with his home famously raided and burned by government soldiers in 1977.

Fela passed away in 1997, but his influence never did. You can hear him in the sound of artists across continents, from Burna Boy, who has long worn the Fela influence proudly, to countless producers and musicians across jazz, funk, and world music.

The Broadway musical Fela! introduced him to yet another generation. His sons, Femi and Made Kuti, continue to carry the torch.

Broadway musical Fela!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This induction is a personal milestone for the Kuti family. It is also a formal acknowledgement by one of music's most established institutions that African artists actively participate in the global story of popular music.