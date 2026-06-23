'Bring the child’— After years of denial, Cubana Chiefpriest challenges his Kenyan baby mama to a live TV DNA test

The comments came on Monday, after a clip of Ati pleading for help resurfaced on a national TV programme.

Cubana Chiefpriest says he is ready to take a DNA test live on television if Hellen Ati brings the child.

The socialite insists he will not fund the trip or send money, saying the burden of proof is on Ati.

The paternity dispute has continued since 2023, with both parties maintaining their positions.

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Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest says he is ready to take a DNA test live on television to settle his long-running paternity dispute with Kenyan woman Hellen Ati, but insists she must first bring the child to the studio.

The comments came on Monday, after a clip of Ati pleading for help resurfaced on a national TV programme. In the video, an emotional Ati said she'd been raising the boy alone for years, that he was currently ill, and that she'd spent everything she had on his treatment. She appealed directly to Chiefpriest to step up if the child was truly his.

Kenyan woman Hellen Ati has repeatedly called on Cubana Chiefpriest to take a DNA test, saying he is the father of her son.

Reacting to followers urging him to settle the matter once and for all, Chiefpriest wrote on a media outlet's Instagram page: "Make Una help me bring her & the child for una studio make I come there come do the DNA For una on live tv for free."

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After followers urged him to settle the matter once and for all, Chiefpriest replied that he was willing to take a DNA test live on television.

He, however, insisted he would not send money to Ati or fund any trip, arguing that anyone making paternity claims should be the one to present the child.

"If you have a child for me too bring it to any of my outlets or my residence," he wrote, accusing his critics of using his name to generate content. He went further, insisting he had no obligation to pay simply because someone was "looking for a billionaire papa" for her child.

How it started

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The dispute traces back to when Ati first went public in 2023, claiming she met Chiefpriest during a visit to Lagos in 2022 and that their brief encounter resulted in her pregnancy.

She announced the birth of her son in January 2023, naming Chiefpriest as the father and calling on him to acknowledge the child.

Nigerian businessman and social media influencer, Cubana Chief Priest.

He denied the claim almost immediately, dismissing her as someone seeking attention and financial gain off his name, a position he has not wavered from since.

The dispute gained renewed attention in January 2025 when it became part of Chiefpriest's online feud with Burna Boy, who publicly backed Ati's call for a DNA test and offered to help bring her to Nigeria.

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Adding another layer to the back-and-forth, Ati has claimed that shortly after her son's birth in January 2023, Chiefpriest sent her N300,000 in instalments to help with baby supplies, after she appealed for financial help following complications from childbirth.

This is despite his denial of paternity. In the time since, she's continued to raise the issue publicly, reaching out to people close to him and renewing her appeals for both a test and financial support.