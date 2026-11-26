Man United refuse to give up on Osimhen as Pochettino begins rebuild

Languishing in 19th place, Manchester United remain determined to secure Victor Osimhen. Mauricio Pochettino sees the prolific Galatasaray forward as the ideal answer to United's ongoing goalscoring woes.

Manchester United remain interested in bringing Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to reshape the struggling Premier League side.

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The Galatasaray striker is once again emerging as a potential January target, with the Nigerian continuing to deliver impressive numbers in front of goal.

Pochettino identifies Osimhen as potential United solution

United are expected to explore the January transfer market for reinforcements after a disastrous start to their league campaign left them languishing in 19th place, just one point above the bottom.

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The Red Devils have managed only one Premier League victory all season, a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town in late August, leaving Pochettino with a considerable rebuilding job.

A striker is among the club's priorities, particularly with Benjamin Šeško unavailable until the new year and uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee's future at Old Trafford amid links with a return to Italy.

According to a recent reports Manchester United continue to hold Osimhen in high regard, having monitored the Nigerian forward for an extended period without managing to secure his signature.

Osimhen's Galatasaray form strengthens his case

The 27-year-old has maintained his reputation as one of Europe's most dangerous forwards, recording 10 goals in 11 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

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His scoring record has strengthened the argument for United to make another attempt to bring him to England, particularly as the club search for a reliable source of goals to revive their campaign.

Reports have also suggested that Osimhen would be willing to listen to an offer from the Manchester club, potentially giving the Red Devils an opening if they decide to formalise their interest.

However, securing his services would still require United to navigate the financial and contractual demands involved in a January move.