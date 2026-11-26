You are evil! Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer blasted for allegedly cheating on pregnant wife with physiotherapist

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer is facing intense public backlash after reports claimed the 40-year-old goalkeeper left his wife, Anika, shortly after the birth of their second son.

Anika Neuer, wife of the German shot-stopper, has sparked fresh speculation with her latest Instagram activity amid reports of the couple’s separation.

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The German handball player reportedly reposted a message that read, “Cheating on a pregnant woman is a whole different level of evil.”

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Anika Neuer (Manuel Neuer's wife) reposted this on her Instagram. "Cheating on a pregnant women is a whole different level of evil." https://t.co/qwWp7EU76a — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 26, 2026

According to German outlet Bild, Neuer informed Anika (26) that he wanted to end their marriage just days after she gave birth to their second child in late August 2026.

The couple, who married in 2023 and already have a young son, had been living together at their Tegernsee home.

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🚨 Manuel Neuer has returned to Munich following a holiday in Brazil with a 23-year-old woman described by Bayern Munich sources as his physiotherapist. The pair have been close for several months, with their relationship said to extend beyond professional matters. They also spent time together in Sicily in September. Neuer allegedly informed his wife, Anika, that he wanted to end their marriage just days after the birth of their second child. Anika is currently living with their two sons at the family home in Tegernsee and is searching for a new property near Munich. (Source: BILD) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 25, 2026

The situation escalated when the World Cup winner was photographed in Sicily and later in Brazil during an approved rehab trip.

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer.

He was seen with a 23-year-old woman identified by sources as his physiotherapist. Reports suggest their relationship went beyond professional duties and may have started while Anika was still pregnant.

Off the pitch, Neuer is such a sad human being. That‘s why you should never idolize these footballers. Fame and money means nothing when you betray your family. Rich in life means having a strong support system, not millions in your bank account — - (@MusialaEra) November 24, 2026

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Anika has responded through her private Instagram. She reposted a message that read: “Cheating on a pregnant woman is a whole different level of evil.”

In another post, she wrote: “Sure as an ex I’ll forgive you one day. But as your child’s mother, I’ll never forgive you for choosing another girl over us.”

Neither Neuer nor Anika has issued an official public statement. The goalkeeper’s representatives have only described the matter as private.