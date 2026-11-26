From 'Okonkwo' to Nollywood patriarch: 5 things to know about the late Pete Edochie

On November 25, 2026, Nigeria lost veteran actor Chief Pete Edochie, MON. The 79-year-old thespian died after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

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Tributes have continued to pour in from admirers and colleagues who praised him for his unforgettable and charismatic acting, his personification of Igbo culture, and his contributions to Nigerian cinema. Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, penned a eulogy describing Edochie as one of Nigeria's greatest thespians.

In an acting career that has spanned 6 decades, Pete Edochie brought his compelling personality to countless movies where he often took on the role of a patriarch or wise elder. His use of Igbo proverbs, masculine discipline, and charisma made him an archetypal African elder whose wisdom helps shape his community.

As the nation remembers the screen icon, here are 5 facts you might not know about Pete Edochie.

7 lesser-known facts about the late Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie. 🎬🕊️🇳🇬 - His childhood nickname was "Elvis Presley" because he was obsessed with rock and roll, and copied his hairstyle, songs, and dance moves. - He studied at the School of Journalism and Television in England before coming back to become a broadcasting director in Nigeria. - He missed his interview date at the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation in 1967, but instead of giving up, he walked into the station, pleaded his case, and got hired on the spot. - Losing his job accidentally launched his Nollywood empire. He went from a ₦9,000 broadcasting salary to ₦50,000 for his very first movie role. - He landed Okonkwo role without ever reading "Things Fall Apart." A friend recommended him, and the producers reportedly stopped the auditions the second they heard his voice. - He was part of the infamous 2005 Nollywood "Too Expensive" ban when the Actors Guild of Nigeria banned him, alongside Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola, RMD, and Nkem Owoh, for a full year because movie producers complained their acting fees were too high. - President Obasanjo honoured him with the prestigious Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003. — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) November 25, 2026

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His childhood nickname was "Elvis Presley"

While growing up, Chief Pete Edochie was nicknamed "Elvis Presley" because he was obsessed with rock and roll. He earned the name after not only falling in love with Presley's music but also with the fashion style and dance moves of the legendary American musician.

Before finding his calling as an actor, Pete Edochie worked as a journalist

Before acting, he worked as a journalist

Before finding his calling as an actor, Pete Edochie worked as a journalist. He studied at the School of Journalism and Television in England before coming back to become a broadcasting director in Nigeria.

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His path to broadcasting started on an interesting note. In 1967, he missed his interview date at the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, but instead of giving up, he walked into the station, pleaded his case, and got hired on the spot.

Pete Edochie gained fame for his role as Okonkwo in the adaptation of Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart'

He became "Okonkwo" without reading 'Things Fall Apart'

In the 70s, Pete Edochie was cast to play the role of "Okonkwo" in the adaptation of Chinua Achebe's classic novel 'Things Fall Apart'. He landed the role on the recommendation of a friend without ever reading the novel. The opportunity made him a household name, and his portrayal of the stubborn, culture-conservative, and powerful patriarch made him a cultural icon.

Pete Edochie was a patriarch of the Nigerian movie industry

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He was banned by the Actors' Guide in 2005 for charging too much

Pete Edochie was part of the group of actors banned in 2005 by the Actors Guild of Nigeria after producers complained that they were charging too much. The late actor was banned from being cast in movies alongside Nollywood stars including Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouah, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Nkem Owoh, and Stella Damasus.

The ban had no impact on his already established career as he continued to appear in movies where he often reprises his role as a patriarch.

He was awarded the MON prize by President Obasanjo