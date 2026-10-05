Tenant shocked after discovering he had been living in a rented apartment with a corpse for over a year

I rented a house that someone was buried inside the living room and I didn't know. My landlord's family came around today and told me they want to move their dead brother who apparently is the father of my landlord. He was buried right in my living room and I was not aware until they came around today. Telling me they want to exhume the corpse and move it to another place they've prepared and they will repair my sitting room back. Now I'm shocked that I've been living and sleeping above a burial ground for a year plus now, meanwhile the house is a new house and I was the first tenant.