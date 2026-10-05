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Tenant shocked after discovering he had been living in a rented apartment with a corpse for over a year

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 07:46 - 05 October 2026
Landlord’s family digs up father’s remains from a tenant’s sitting room
A Nigerian man identified as Mr Bachelor on X has shared the disturbing discovery he made after learning that a corpse had been buried inside the rented apartment where he has lived for more than a year.
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  • A Nigerian man has revealed how he discovered that his landlord’s late father was buried in his sitting room without his knowledge.

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  • Mr Bachelor said he had lived in the apartment for over a year before the landlord’s family arrived to exhume the corpse.

  • The landlord’s family told the tenant they would repair his sitting room after removing the corpse buried beneath it.

Mr Bachelor said he was at home on September 20, 2026, when members of his landlord’s family arrived with an unexpected request.

According to him, the family said they had come to move the remains of their late brother, who was the landlord’s father.

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It was only then that the tenant discovered that the man had been buried in the middle of his sitting room without his knowledge.

He explained, “He was buried right in my living room, and I was not aware until they came around today.”

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The family reportedly told Mr Bachelor that they wanted to exhume the corpse and move it to another location they had prepared.

They also assured him that they would repair the sitting room after the exhumation.

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The tenant said the discovery came as a shock, especially because he had lived in the apartment for more than a year without knowing that a burial had taken place inside the home.

He described the experience as a reminder for Nigerians to pay closer attention to the history and circumstances surrounding apartments before moving in.

READ ALSO: She opened the door thinking it was her nanny. What she saw next turned a quiet night into a terrifying ordeal

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