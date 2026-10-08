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Veteran Nigerian musician celebrates US citizenship

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:36 - 08 October 2026
Veteran Nigerian rapper Olusegun Osaniyi, popularly known as Lord of Ajasa
Veteran Nigerian rapper Olusegun Osaniyi, popularly known as Lord of Ajasa, has become a United States citizen.
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  • Veteran Nigerian rapper Lord of Ajasa celebrates as he officially becomes a US citizen

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  • Lord of Ajasa waves the American flag as he marks a major milestone with his wife by his side

  • Yoruba rap pioneer Lord of Ajasa shares a glimpse into his life years after relocating to the US

The rapper shared the news on Instagram with photos and videos from the occasion, giving his followers a glimpse into the milestone.

In one of the videos, Ajasa was seen on an American street, waving the US flag as he celebrated his new status.

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“I am now a citizen of the city, let them hear,” he said.

Standing beside the latest American citizen was his wife, who cheered him on as he celebrated the moment.

Lord of Ajasa and wife, Funmi

Ajasa’s citizenship marks a new chapter for a musician whose career helped shape Nigeria’s indigenous music scene.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dike opens up on the pain behind her past drug addiction

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The Ondo State-born rapper rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his hit song “Ma Yi Lo”. He became known for his Yoruba-language rap and has often been recognised as one of the pioneers who helped push indigenous rap into mainstream Nigerian music. His career also included collaborations with artistes such as 9ice and the late Da Grin.

Although Ajasa relocated to the United States years ago, he has continued to give fans glimpses into his life abroad, often sharing moments from his work and family life.

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