Igho Ubiribo travelled to Thailand with his wife before undergoing a cosmetic penis enlargement procedure that later turned fatal

Igho Ubiribo travelled to Thailand with his wife before undergoing a cosmetic penis enlargement procedure that later turned fatal

He wanted a bigger manhood on holiday. It ended in tragedy Nigerians can't stop talking about

A Nigerian-British businessman died after undergoing a penis enlargement procedure in Thailand. Here's what happened, what a pulmonary embolism is, and why experts warn about injectable penis fillers.

A UK coroner ruled that Nigerian-British businessman Igho Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism caused by penis filler injections received in Thailand.

He collapsed just hours after the cosmetic procedure while receiving a massage at his hotel and later died despite prolonged CPR.

Postmortem examinations found hyaluronic acid in his lungs, linking the filler treatment to the fatal embolism.

The case has renewed warnings from medical experts about the rare but potentially life-threatening risks associated with injectable cosmetic penis enlargement procedures.

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A luxury holiday in Thailand ended in tragedy for Nigerian-British businessman and social media influencer Igho Ubiribo, after a cosmetic penis enlargement procedure reportedly led to complications that claimed his life.

The 43-year-old, popularly known as "Tiny," "Denisi," and "Ego," died in March 2026, but fresh details from a UK coroner's inquest have now revealed exactly what happened.

The case has sparked conversations around the world about the risks that can come with non-surgical penis enlargement procedures, especially those involving injectable fillers.

What exactly happened?

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Doctors treated Ubiribo after he collapsed with chest pain, but he died despite prolonged efforts to revive him.

According to evidence presented at the Inner West London Coroners' Court, Ubiribo travelled to Bangkok with his wife, fashion designer and socialite Danielle Simba Allen, for what was meant to be a luxury vacation.

While there, he decided to undergo a penis enlargement treatment at a clinic in Thailand.

Doctors reportedly injected 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid mixed with lidocaine into his penis. Hyaluronic acid is a filler commonly used in cosmetic procedures to add volume, while lidocaine is a local anaesthetic that helps reduce pain during treatment.

After leaving the clinic, the couple returned to their Marriott hotel and went for a massage.

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It was during the massage that things suddenly went wrong.

Ubiribo reportedly complained of severe chest pain before collapsing. He briefly regained consciousness but passed out again, prompting an emergency ambulance call.

He was rushed to Sukhumvit Hospital, where doctors suspected he had suffered a pulmonary embolism, a dangerous blockage in the blood vessels that carry blood to the lungs.

His wife informed doctors that he had just undergone penis filler injections, and medical personnel planned to carry out a CT scan.

Sadly, he lost consciousness before the scan could be performed.

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Despite more than 100 minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in intensive care, doctors were unable to save him. He died in the early hours of March 6.

What did the autopsy reveal?

The UK coroner ruled that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism linked to the hyaluronic acid filler used during the procedure.

A postmortem examination later carried out in the UK found cellular material inside Ubiribo's lungs that matched the hyaluronic acid used during the cosmetic procedure.

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Pathologist John du Parcq told the inquest:

"The material found in his lungs matched the substance used during the cosmetic procedure."

He added that the findings were consistent with both a pulmonary embolism and the earlier Thai autopsy.

Following the evidence, Coroner Jean Harkin ruled that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism caused by the cosmetic procedure.

What is a pulmonary embolism?

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A pulmonary embolism happens when something blocks one of the arteries supplying blood to the lungs.

Most cases are caused by blood clots, but foreign materials entering the bloodstream can also create dangerous blockages.

When this happens, oxygen flow drops suddenly, putting enormous strain on the heart. Without urgent treatment, the condition can become fatal within minutes or hours.

Symptoms often include:

Sudden chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Rapid heartbeat

Fainting or collapse

Coughing, sometimes with blood

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Are penis fillers actually safe?

Penis fillers using hyaluronic acid have become increasingly popular because they offer a non-surgical way to increase penis girth.

Unlike implants or surgery, the treatment usually involves injections and patients often return home the same day.

However, urologists and cosmetic medicine specialists have repeatedly warned that these procedures are not risk-free.

Possible complications include:

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Infection

Swelling

Uneven appearance

Allergic reactions

Tissue damage

Blocked blood vessels (vascular occlusion)

Embolism in rare but serious cases

The fillers also aren't permanent. In most cases, hyaluronic acid is naturally broken down by the body over several months, meaning repeat treatments are often needed to maintain results.

Did he have any previous health issues?

Medical records presented during the inquest showed that Ubiribo had previously undergone joint surgery.

His GP also said he was pre-diabetic and had gout, but noted that he had no other major underlying medical conditions.

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The coroner ultimately concluded that the cosmetic procedure itself triggered the fatal pulmonary embolism.

A lavish life cut short

Away from the headlines, Ubiribo was known for showing off his luxurious lifestyle on Instagram, where he had around 185,000 followers.

Reports say he owned:

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A home in Los Angeles worth about $1.1 million

An apartment in London valued at roughly $600,000

He married Danielle Simba Allen in an extravagant wedding held in Zimbabwe in 2022.

Following his death, he was buried in London in a gold coffin reportedly worth more than $600,000.

Afrobeats superstar Davido, described as one of his childhood friends, attended the funeral and paid an emotional tribute.

Speaking at the funeral, Davido said:

"He was a man of great energy and presence."