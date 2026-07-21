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Meet Rodiyah Omotoyosi Mikhail, the first Nigerian lawyer to wear niqab to her Call to Bar

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:38 - 21 July 2026
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Meet Barrister Rodiyah Omotoyosi Mikhail, Nigeria's first known lawyer to wear a niqab while practising law.
Meet Rodiyah Omotoyosi Mikhail, the Nigerian lawyer whose niqab-wearing Call to Bar photos went viral and sparked conversations about religion and legal practice.
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  • Rodiyah Omotoyosi Mikhail was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 2025.

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  • Her Call to Bar photos went viral because she wore a niqab beneath her legal wig and gown.

  • The photos sparked debates about religious expression and legal dress codes.

  • There is no official confirmation that she is the first Nigerian lawyer to wear a niqab.

Barrister Rodiyah Omotoyosi Mikhail became one of Nigeria's most talked-about new lawyers after photos from her Call to Bar ceremony went viral on social media, with many Nigerians reacting to her decision to wear a niqab beneath her legal wig and gown.

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Rodiyah was among the 6,009 lawyers called to the Nigerian Bar during the September 2025 Call to Bar ceremony organised by the Body of Benchers. While dressed in the traditional legal attire required for the ceremony, she also wore a black niqab, leaving only her eyes visible, in keeping with her religious beliefs.

Photos of the new lawyer were first shared on X by a friend and quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking conversations about religious freedom, professional dress codes and the compatibility of the niqab with legal practice in Nigeria.

Many social media users questioned whether wearing a niqab was permissible for a lawyer, particularly during the Call to Bar ceremony and in court. Others praised Rodiyah for remaining committed to her faith while achieving a major professional milestone.

Barrister Rodiyah Omotoyosi Mikhail

Friends and supporters also came to her defence, describing her as a woman of integrity and an accomplished legal practitioner whose appearance should not overshadow her qualifications or competence.

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RELATED: The inspiring story of Nehemiah Danjuma, the deaf Lawyer from the Kaduna called to the Bar

Although some social media posts described Rodiyah as Nigeria's first lawyer to wear a niqab, no official body—including the Body of Benchers, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) or the Nigerian Law School—has formally confirmed that claim. The available verified reports establish that her Call to Bar photographs went viral because she wore a niqab beneath her legal attire.

Her appearance has drawn comparisons with the 2017 case involving Amasa Firdaus, who challenged restrictions on wearing the hijab during the Call to Bar ceremony. While Firdaus' case centred on the Islamic headscarf, Rodiyah's attracted attention because she wore a niqab, which covers the face except for the eyes.

Rodiyah has not publicly issued a detailed statement about the viral photos, but the discussions surrounding her appearance have reignited debates over religious expression and professional identity within Nigeria's legal profession.

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