Nidcom Confirms Plans to Evacuate Nigerians From Middle East Amid Iran-US Conflict

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 16:17 - 03 March 2026
NIDCOM refutes claims that no Nigerians have called for help amid the Middle East crisis, confirming that some citizens in Qatar, UAE, and Iran have sought evacuation, with the government coordinating a response.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has rejected a statement circulating online that suggested the agency had received ‘no distress calls’ from Nigerians amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Commission says the report was inaccurate and does not reflect what is happening on the ground. 

In an official clarification signed by Abdur‑Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols at NIDCOM, the commission said it has received enquiries from some Nigerians in Gulf countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran, asking about possible evacuation plans should the regional situation deteriorate further. 

“The attention of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has been drawn to a statement credited to the Commission Spokesman … that there are no distress calls from Nigerians stranded in the Middle East due to the ongoing crisis in the region. I never issued such a statement,” the notice said. 

NIDCOM added that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with relevant agencies to consider necessary steps if needed, and it urged Nigerians in affected countries to follow travel advisories and use designated emergency contact numbers. 

The clarification comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran, which have disrupted airspace and led to flight cancellations in parts of the Middle East. In recent days, several governments, including Nigeria’s, issued travel warnings and called on citizens in the region to stay safe and be prepared for potential changes in the security situation. 

NIDCOM appealed to citizens abroad to remain calm and assured them that the federal government is monitoring the situation closely. It emphasised that no Nigerian life would be endangered without action being taken if distress calls were received and conditions permitted an organised evacuation. 

RELATED: Naira Drops to ₦1,378 Amid Ongoing Iran–US War

In summary, NIDCOM has clarified that it has received distress enquiries from Nigerians in some Middle Eastern countries, not none as was erroneously reported, and it is coordinating with other government bodies to ensure safety and possible evacuation plans if necessary. 

