BBNaija’s Tochi tells ex-housemates to ditch ‘celebrity’ status and hustle

An ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi, has advised his fellow ex-housemates to ditch their celebrity status if they have to and work harder to make a living.

Tochi urged former BBNaija housemates going through tough times to put their celebrity status aside and hustle.

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The former BBNaija housemate said he has forgotten that he appeared on the reality show and now sees himself as a businessman.

Tochi advised ex-housemates to surround themselves with people who support, motivate, and encourage them to succeed.

In a recent Instagram post, he explained that the best thing for an ex-housemate going through a rough time is to put their celebrity status behind them and hustle like a nobody.

“If you're a BBNaija ex-housemate and you're going through a rough time, listen: ‘pack up all that I am a celebrity nonsense and lock it inside a box... come out and hustle, if not you go cry pass newborn baby oh,’” he said.

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Using his situation as an example, Tochi said he has forgotten that he once appeared on the reality show, as he has now focused on business.

“I have even forgotten I went on that show since 2024. I see myself as a businessman now. Destiny differs; not everyone is destined to make it from the show. Keep your head up and live your truth.”

He advised ex-housemates to be intentional about the people they surround themselves with and ignore those who constantly remind them of their celebrity status.

“Surround yourself with people who support, motivate, and encourage you, not people that will use ‘shebi you know you're now a celeb,’ to block all your ears. When people see you, let them not see you only as an ex-housemate but also as a hustler with values trying to make it. Favor always meets a man in motion.”

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Tochi participated in the fifth season of Big Brother Naija, ‘Lockdown’, in 2020. He was evicted from the show after spending two weeks in the house.