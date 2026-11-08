Atletico vs Barcelona: Lookman unused as Fermín López brace powers Blaugrana to thrilling comeback win

Barcelona demonstrated their championship credentials by rallying from an early goal down to beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano.

Barcelona showcased their championship credentials by rallying from an early deficit to secure a thrilling 2-1 victory over title rivals Atlético Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday night.

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The blockbuster arrived with massive stakes at the top of the table. Hansi Flick’s league leaders faced a stern test against Diego Simeone's in-form Atlético side, who entered the contest riding a five-match winning streak in the league.

Despite falling behind in the opening stages, Barcelona demonstrated immense resilience, relying on a spectacular brace from Fermín López to flip the script and snatch all three points in the Spanish capital.

Key Match Details

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The hosts exploded out of the gates, feeding off the raucous Metropolitano crowd, and broke the deadlock just ten minutes into the match. Julián Álvarez drove forward and delivered a precise cross that Giuliano Simeone turned home from close range, giving Atlético a rapid 1-0 advantage.

Barcelona initially struggled to click into top gear against Atlético's organised setup. The visitors' best early chance came when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal blasted a shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

However, just as it appeared the hosts would carry their lead into the break, Barcelona struck out of nowhere. In the 44th minute, a blocked path into the box saw the ball bounce loose to Fermín López, who quickly smashed a strike past goalkeeper Jan Oblak to level the score at 1-1 right before halftime.

The second half began with high intensity, and Atlético nearly reclaimed the lead when Julián Alvarez was sent running in on goal, only to lob his effort over the crossbar. That miss proved incredibly costly.

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In the 66th minute, Lamine Yamal unlocked the Atlético defence with a clever through pass, perfectly finding Fermín López. The midfielder kept his composure and beat Oblak for his second goal of the night, giving Barcelona a 2-1 lead.