A woman claims she sold three children after the fathers of the babies abandoned her

A woman claims she sold three children after the fathers of the babies abandoned her

I sold my babies after the men who impregnated me abandoned me

A woman reveals how abandoned pregnancies and financial hardship led her to sell three children through a suspected baby-selling network.

A woman claims she sold three children after the fathers of the babies abandoned her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to her, she received between ₦80,000 and ₦120,000 for some babies and ₦300,000 for newborn twins.

She claimed the babies were sold through a woman linked to Oluwakemi Clinic.

A woman has revealed how years of abandoned pregnancies, financial hardship and lack of support from the fathers of her children led her to sell three of the babies she gave birth to.

The woman confessed at a police station, where she narrated how she became involved in the sale of babies through a clinic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to her, whenever the men responsible for her pregnancies abandoned her and she was unable to care for the children, she resorted to handing them over to a woman identified as Oluwakemi, whom she alleged was involved in buying and selling babies.

She claimed she sold a one-year-old child and later sold newborn twins — two boys — in separate instances.

“I have sold children to Oluwakemi Clinic twice. I sold a one-year-old and twins (two boys) last year,” she said.

The woman revealed that she received between ₦80,000 and ₦120,000 after handing over some of the children, while the twins were sold for ₦300,000 when they were newborns.

She further claimed that Oluwakemi would sell the babies to buyers in Lagos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She has a baby industry. She sells them to Lagos,” she alleged.

When asked why she gave up her children, the woman said the decision was linked to the rejection she faced from the fathers of the babies.

She said whenever the men who got her pregnant refused to take responsibility, she was left with children she could not afford to care for.

The woman also revealed that she has seven children in total, with her oldest child aged 34 and her youngest aged six. She said some of her older children are now married.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her confession has drawn attention to the growing concerns around child trafficking, illegal adoption arrangements and the exploitation of vulnerable women facing economic hardship.

The sale and trafficking of children are illegal under Nigerian law, and security agencies have continued to investigate cases involving individuals and networks involved in the illegal transfer of children.

The woman’s statement at the police station is expected to form part of investigations into the baby-selling operation and the individuals she mentioned.