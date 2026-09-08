Foreigners flee Kenya in hundreds after business ban, compare treatment to South Africa's xenophobic attacks

Hundreds of foreign nationals are leaving Kenya after President William Ruto's order targeting foreign-owned small businesses sparked fear and violence claims.

Hundreds of foreign nationals, including Burundians, have begun leaving Kenya.

The departures follow President William Ruto's order targeting foreign-owned small businesses.

Some Burundians have compared their treatment to xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hundreds of foreign nationals living in Kenya have begun leaving the country following President William Ruto's order shutting down small businesses owned by foreigners, with scenes outside the Burundi embassy in Nairobi drawing comparisons to the xenophobic attacks that have plagued South Africa in recent years.

Crowds of Burundians clutching large brown envelopes queued for hours outside their embassy on Monday, with suitcases and plastic bags piling up at the compound as many prepared to return home. The rush came days after Ruto gave foreign-owned small businesses until Monday to shut down, saying Kenya had "not built investor confidence for hawkers."

The order triggered immediate fear among migrants, particularly those from Burundi who rely on street vending in Nairobi for their livelihoods.

Burundians at the embassy in Kenya

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They've expelled us like animals," a Burundian pastor said in reports, adding that two of his neighbours had been attacked and robbed since the announcement.

"What South Africans did to foreigners and what Kenyans are doing is the same thing," he said. He also added that it was unfair that they received no warning.

Burundi's foreign minister Edouard Bizimana condemned what he described as violence against Burundians, holding the Kenyan government directly responsible for their safety.

Burundians at the embassy in Kenya

"Letting Kenyan civilians do the work of the police gives the impression of a failed state because it gives free rein to violence, to looting, and to xenophobia," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports claim Kenya's junior foreign minister Korir Sing'Oei visited the embassy on Monday, apologised to those affected and assured them police would protect areas where violence had been reported. He said President Ruto's remarks had been misunderstood and that the government's primary concern was documentation and registration, not expulsion.

Government spokesperson Charles Owino said authorities had opened a formal documentation window and called on Burundians without papers to present themselves at their embassy.

Kenya has long attracted migrants from across the East African Community, whose members enjoy freedom of movement within the regional bloc. Burundi, one of the world's poorest countries with a population of approximately 15 million, is a member of the same bloc alongside Kenya.