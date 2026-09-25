Police officers seal a suspected fake alcohol factory in Badagry, Lagos, during an enforcement operation

Police officers seal a suspected fake alcohol factory in Badagry, Lagos, during an enforcement operation

What police found inside this suspected fake alcohol factory will worry many drinkers

Lagos Police have sealed a suspected fake alcohol factory in Badagry and arrested a 48-year-old suspect. Officers recovered adulterated drinks, empty bottles, labels and production materials.

Lagos Police sealed a suspected fake alcohol factory in Yafin, Badagry.

A 48-year-old suspect, Anaebo Emeka Hilary, was arrested during the police operation.

Officers recovered adulterated alcoholic drinks, empty bottles, wine labels and production equipment.

Police urged Lagos residents to continue providing credible information to help fight crime.

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If you are wondering why some drinks don't taste the way they should, this latest operation by the Lagos State Police might just answer that question.

The Lagos State Police Command has sealed a suspected illegal factory where adulterated alcoholic drinks were allegedly being produced in the Badagry area of Lagos.

During the operation, police arrested a 48-year-old man identified as Anaebo Emeka Hilary at the facility located in Yafin, Badagry.

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The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Command, SP Abimbola Adebesi.

Police operatives recovered adulterated alcoholic drinks and production materials from the suspected factory in Badagry.

According to the police, the operation followed credible information provided by members of the public, which led officers to the suspected production site.

When operatives got to the location, they reportedly discovered several items believed to have been used in the production and packaging of fake alcoholic drinks. These included adulterated alcoholic beverages, empty bottles, different wine labels and production utensils.

“The operation led to the arrest of Anaebo Emeka Hilary, ‘m’, 48 years, at Yafin, Badagry, Lagos State, where the suspected illegal factory was located,” the statement said.

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Police said the factory has now been sealed, while the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

Empty bottles, wine labels and packaging equipment were recovered from the suspected fake alcohol factory.

The recovered exhibits have also been moved to the police station for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, praised the officers involved in the operation and encouraged residents to keep reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

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The command also reminded members of the public to make use of the police emergency lines whenever they notice suspected criminal activities.