What police found inside this suspected fake alcohol factory will worry many drinkers
Lagos Police sealed a suspected fake alcohol factory in Yafin, Badagry.
A 48-year-old suspect, Anaebo Emeka Hilary, was arrested during the police operation.
Officers recovered adulterated alcoholic drinks, empty bottles, wine labels and production equipment.
Police urged Lagos residents to continue providing credible information to help fight crime.
If you are wondering why some drinks don't taste the way they should, this latest operation by the Lagos State Police might just answer that question.
The Lagos State Police Command has sealed a suspected illegal factory where adulterated alcoholic drinks were allegedly being produced in the Badagry area of Lagos.
During the operation, police arrested a 48-year-old man identified as Anaebo Emeka Hilary at the facility located in Yafin, Badagry.
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The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Command, SP Abimbola Adebesi.
According to the police, the operation followed credible information provided by members of the public, which led officers to the suspected production site.
When operatives got to the location, they reportedly discovered several items believed to have been used in the production and packaging of fake alcoholic drinks. These included adulterated alcoholic beverages, empty bottles, different wine labels and production utensils.
“The operation led to the arrest of Anaebo Emeka Hilary, ‘m’, 48 years, at Yafin, Badagry, Lagos State, where the suspected illegal factory was located,” the statement said.
Police said the factory has now been sealed, while the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.
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The recovered exhibits have also been moved to the police station for further investigation.
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, praised the officers involved in the operation and encouraged residents to keep reporting suspicious activities in their communities.
The command also reminded members of the public to make use of the police emergency lines whenever they notice suspected criminal activities.
Fake and adulterated alcoholic drinks remain a serious public health concern in Nigeria, with authorities repeatedly warning that such products can cause severe health complications, including poisoning, organ damage and even death. Consumers are often advised to buy alcoholic beverages only from trusted and authorised retailers.