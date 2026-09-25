Rising Afrobeats star John Tony unveils soulful new single 'Lodun'

The Lagos-based artist delivers his most emotionally charged record yet, fusing Afrobeats energy with heartfelt R&B storytelling.

Afrobeats and R&B artist John Tony today announces the release of his new single, 'Lodun', a deeply personal record that showcases the artist’s signature blend of smooth melodies, rhythmic Afrobeats energy, and emotionally resonant storytelling.

'Lodun' arrives as one of the most anticipated singles from John Tony’s rapidly building catalogue. The record draws on themes of love, longing, and vulnerability, emotions that have become the cornerstone of John Tony’s artistic identity. With lush production and a performance that moves between tender introspection and infectious rhythm, 'Lodun' demonstrates exactly why John Tony is poised to become one of the most compelling voices in the new wave of Afrobeats.

A Sound That Moves You

John Tony has carved a lane that feels distinctly his own: warm, relatable, and undeniably modern. While many artists choose between Afrobeats’ dancefloor energy and R&B’s emotional depth, John Tony refuses to make that trade-off. 'Lodun' is the fullest expression of that vision to date: a record that holds you still and moves your body at the same time.

“I wanted to make something that people feel before they understand it. Lodun is about that moment when you’re all in, when you give someone everything, and you don’t know if they’ll hold it. I think a lot of people know that feeling.” — John Tony

About John Tony

John Tony is a Lagos-based Afrobeats and R&B artist whose music explores love, hope, romance, family, and heartbreak with imaginative lyricism and relatable storytelling. Known for his smooth delivery and strong songwriting, John Tony blends the rhythmic pulse of Afrobeats with the emotional depth of R&B to create music that connects across cultures and borders. With a sound positioned for both Nigerian and global audiences, John Tony is building a career anchored in authenticity, emotional honesty, and musical excellence.

Streaming & Availability

'Lodun' by John Tony is available now on all major streaming platforms, including: Spotify

Apple Music

Boomplay

Audiomack

YouTube Music

Media & Press

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