The Oyo State Police Command has successfully rescued two abducted children in Ibarapa and dismantled a criminal cross-border arms network, recovering high-caliber weapons

The Oyo State Police Command has successfully rescued two abducted children in Ibarapa and dismantled a criminal cross-border arms network, recovering high-caliber weapons

Police rescue two abducted children, arrest four suspected kidnappers in Oyo, recover firearms in Lagos operation

Police in Oyo State rescued two abducted children, arrested four suspected kidnappers after a forest gun battle and recovered sophisticated firearms from a suspected robbery syndicate in Lagos.

Oyo Police rescued two abducted children after a joint operation with Amotekun, vigilantes and hunters.

Four suspected kidnappers were arrested, including two who sustained gunshot wounds during a gun battle.

Police also recovered sophisticated firearms and live ammunition from a suspected armed robbery syndicate in Lagos.

The command says investigations are ongoing and all suspects will be prosecuted upon conclusion of the case.

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The Oyo State Police Command has rescued two children who were abducted during an attack on a community in Ibarapa East Local Government Area and arrested four suspects linked to the crime.

The command also announced the recovery of several sophisticated firearms from a suspected armed robbery syndicate during a separate operation in Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said the two successful operations were part of the command's ongoing efforts to tackle kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across Oyo State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Ayanlade Olayinka

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“The Oyo State Police Command has recorded two major operational successes in its sustained efforts to combat violent crime, rescue victims, and ensure the safety and security of residents across the state,” the statement said.

According to the police, the incident began on Friday after armed men stormed Ebinpejo Village in the Lanlate area of Ibarapa East LGA.

The attackers allegedly invaded homes, assaulted residents and abducted two children before escaping into a nearby forest.

Following a distress call, operatives from the Lanlate Police Division, working alongside officers of the Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes and hunters, launched a coordinated search operation.

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The joint security team later tracked the suspects to their hideout inside the forest, where they exchanged gunfire with the kidnappers. The suspects eventually fled in different directions after the confrontation.

Police said one of the suspects, identified as 25-year-old Umaru Usman, sustained gunshot wounds while trying to escape and was arrested at the scene. Three mobile phones were also recovered during the operation.

Investigators later arrested another suspect, 28-year-old Abdullahi Ahmed, on June 28. According to the police, he also had gunshot wounds believed to have been sustained during the earlier gun battle and was immediately taken to hospital for treatment before being placed in custody.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Sunday Idowu, 30, who was allegedly responsible for providing logistical support to the kidnapping gang.

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Another suspect, Muhammed Ibrahim Shina, 29, was also arrested. Police said he travelled from Ilorin in neighbouring Kwara State to participate in the abduction.

Speaking on the rescue, Olayinka said both children were safely recovered and reunited with their family after receiving medical attention.

“One of the victims sustained injuries during the ordeal but received treatment before both children were successfully reunited with their family,” he said.

A separate intelligence-led raid by Oyo detectives in the Ajah area of Lagos State yielded a cache of sophisticated firearms and ammunition.

The police added that the four suspects are cooperating with investigators by providing information that could lead to the arrest of other members of the kidnapping syndicate.

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In a separate operation carried out by the Oyo State Police Command's Violent Crime Response Unit, officers recovered a cache of firearms from the Ajah area of Lagos State.

According to the command, intelligence-led operations led detectives to the location where a wanted armed robbery kingpin and members of his gang had reportedly been hiding.

The recovered weapons include two Russian-made JOJEFF double-barrel guns, a Magnum pump-action rifle, an English-made revolver pistol and 36 rounds of live cartridges.

Describing the recovery as a major breakthrough, Olayinka said the weapons highlighted the threat posed by organised criminal groups.

“The recovery of these sophisticated firearms underscores the dangerous capability of the criminal network and demonstrates the Command’s resolve to proactively prevent violent crimes and dismantle organised criminal groups,” he said.

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The police also commended the Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes, hunters and residents for supporting the operations, noting that community collaboration remains vital in tackling insecurity.