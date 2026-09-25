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Africa Magic announces broadcast dates for documentary honouring late Olu Jacobs

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 12:07 - 25 September 2026
Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs, who died at 84 on September 16, 2026.
Africa Magic has announced the broadcast dates for a documentary celebrating the life and legacy of late Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs.
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  • Africa Magic announces broadcast dates for Olu Jacobs documentary

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  • Doyen of Nollywood documentary celebrates late actor Olu Jacobs’ life and legacy

  • The documentary features Joke Silva, RMD and other stars

Titled Doyen of Nollywood: Celebrating Olu Jacobs, the documentary will air on Africa Magic Showcase following the death of the veteran actor on September 16, 2026.

According to the DStv Guide, the documentary will air on Africa Magic Showcase, with the premiere airing on Friday, September 25, at 5:35 pm. It will be repeated on Saturday, September 26, at 10:30 pm; Monday, September 28, at 4:30 pm; and Wednesday, September 30, at 2:35 pm.

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The announcement was followed by a tribute to the late actor.

You Might Like: Pete Edochie recalls private bond with late Olu Jacobs, prays one of his children becomes an actor

Olu Jacobs was more than an actor. He was an icon, a master of his craft and a defining voice of Nollywood, giving us unforgettable characters, performances and stories that remain with us.

We celebrate the man, the legend and the legacy.”

The documentary was directed by filmmaker Femi Odugbemi and produced by Zuri 24 Media. It traces Jacobs’ journey across theatre, television and film while examining his contribution to Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

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The production features reflections from people who knew and worked with Jacobs, including his wife, actress Joke Silva, as well as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Patience Ozokwor, Kate Henshaw, Afolabi Adesanya and Jahman Anikulapo.

The documentary was originally produced to mark Jacobs’ 80th birthday in 2022 and was first aired that year. It explored his journey to acting, his family life and his influence on generations of Nigerian actors.

In the documentary, Richard Mofe-Damijo credited his return to Nigeria with helping shape the careers of many people in the industry.

Olu Jacobs’ career spanned decades and included memorable roles across stage and screen, establishing him as one of Nigeria’s most recognised acting figures.

READ NEXT: Kanayo O. Kanayo reveals what Olu Jacobs was really like on set before his death at 84

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