Lagos State has launched a campaign encouraging residents to make voluntary blood donation a regular habit.

Lagos State has launched a campaign encouraging residents to make voluntary blood donation a regular habit.

Lagos launches blood donation campaign across 10 LGAs — here’s where residents can donate

Lagos has launched a voluntary blood donation campaign targeting 10 LGAs. See the areas named, who can donate and how to register.

Lagos State has launched a voluntary blood donation campaign targeting 10 LGAs, beginning with an advocacy exercise in Eti-Osa.

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The campaign will extend to Ojo, Ibeju-Lekki, Badagry, Epe and Lagos Island, while the government has not yet publicly identified all 10 LGAs.

Residents can donate through mobile blood collection units at campaign locations or designated government hospitals, with the state urging eligible people to make blood donation a regular habit.

The Lagos State Government has launched a grassroots campaign to encourage residents to donate blood regularly, as it seeks to improve the availability of safe blood for patients across the state.

The campaign, coordinated by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS), targets 10 of Lagos’ 20 local government areas and aims to make voluntary blood donation a regular habit rather than something people turn to only when a relative or friend needs blood urgently.

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The campaign began on Monday with an advocacy walk and one-on-one sensitisation at Jubilee Bridge and Jubilee Market in Ajah, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The Executive Secretary of the LSBTS, Dr Bodunrin Osikomaiya, said the Eti-Osa exercise was the first of 10 advocacy and sensitisation programmes planned across the state.

The Executive Secretary of the LSBTS, Dr Bodunrin Osikomaiya

The government said residents can donate through a mobile blood collection unit at campaign venues or at designated government hospitals.

The campaign will extend to Ojo, Ibeju-Lekki, Badagry, Epe and Lagos Island, among other locations. However, the government has not publicly identified all 10 LGAs in the information released so far.

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At the Maternal and Child Centre, Eti-Osa, Osikomaiya presented blood bags, gloves, sample bottles, donor forms, information materials and voluntary blood donation cards to support blood collection.

The government said donors who issued the voluntary blood donation card would be entitled to receive blood without out-of-pocket payment when needed.

The Medical Director of the centre, Dr Olufemi Aletan, said the partnership with the LSBTS had highlighted the importance of having blood available, particularly for pregnant women and patients experiencing severe bleeding.

The Medical Director of the centre, Dr Olufemi Aletan

He said the hospital had previously needed fresh frozen plasma for patients and stressed that timely access to blood could determine whether a patient survived. Aletan also disclosed that the facility was working towards establishing its own independent blood bank.

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READ MORE: 5 important things you should know about donating blood

The importance of the blood donation campaign

Hospital staff promote voluntary blood donation as part of efforts to improve blood availability in Lagos.

Nigeria faces a significant gap between the amount of blood available and what hospitals need.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Nigeria needs an estimated 1.8 million to 2 million units of blood annually, but official figures show that only 371,827 units were collected in 2024.

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WHO recommends expanding regular, voluntary and unpaid blood donation to help close the gap.

Blood is essential during childbirth complications, surgery, serious injuries and treatment of conditions involving severe bleeding. WHO notes that postpartum haemorrhage is responsible for about 23–30% of maternal deaths in Nigeria, making reliable access to blood particularly important.

Who can donate blood in Lagos?

Lagos resident donating blood during voluntary blood donation drive

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Lagos’ official Haemocentral platform says prospective donors should generally be in good health, aged 17 to 65 and weigh at least 50kg. Donors undergo additional assessments at the donation centre before blood is collected.

Residents can register online through the Lagos State blood donation platform, which also allows donors to find donation centres, manage appointments and view their donation history.

The state says the actual collection takes about 3–5 minutes, although screening and the complete donation process take longer.

One repeat donor, Olawale Alaba, who has donated blood 13 times, urged eligible residents to donate regularly instead of waiting for emergencies.

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First-time donors Abdullahi Mohammed, Rabiu Abiodun and Gbadamosi Sulaiman also encouraged residents to overcome their fears, with Sulaiman recalling his child's previous need for blood.

A blood donor