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Kwara church kidnap: Three abducted worshippers regain freedom after 105 days—here's what happened to the others

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 11:32 - 08 July 2026
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Joint security forces patrol a dense forest terrain. Troops launched a targeted sweep along the Kwara-Kogi border to rescue the remaining church worshippers.
Three female worshippers kidnapped during an attack on an ECWA church in Kwara have regained their freedom after 105 days in captivity. Here's what happened to others.
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  • Three female worshippers were rescued after 105 days and are receiving medical treatment.

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  • Five other abducted church members were killed despite a ₦20 million community ransom effort.

  • Security forces rescued the survivors during an operation along the Kwara-Kogi border.

Three female worshippers abducted during a Sunday church service in Kwara State have regained their freedom after spending 105 days in captivity.

The women were rescued by security forces in an unconscious state, suffering from trauma, malnutrition and exhaustion. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

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Nigerian medical workers loading a trauma patient on a stretcher into a rescue ambulance.
The three surviving women were recovered in an unconscious state and rushed to the hospital.

Their rescue brings an end to a months-long ordeal that began on March 22, 2026, when armed bandits attacked the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Omugo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. 

It also revives the painful memory of the five worshippers who never returned.

READ NEXT: Soldiers rescue eight kidnap victims from Plateau forest after gun battle with abductors

How the Kwara ECWA church attack unfolded

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Empty interior of a local ECWA church in Nigeria with wooden pews and a draped altar.
The empty interior of a local church sanctuary. The peaceful Sunday morning service was violently interrupted by armed bandits.

The gunmen stormed the church during Sunday worship, firing shots into the air and sending worshippers fleeing.

Several people, including elderly members of the congregation, were assaulted during the attack. A 90-year-old blind woman was beaten and left injured at the scene.

Although security operatives rescued some victims shortly after the invasion, eight worshippers were taken into the forest.

The attack sparked outrage, particularly because the church is located less than two kilometres from a military base.

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Kidnappers demanded ₦1 billion ransom for the church worshippers

The kidnappers demanded ₦1 billion for the victims’ release.
The kidnappers demanded ₦1 billion for the victims’ release.

The kidnappers initially demanded ₦1 billion for the victims’ release.

Unable to raise that amount, families and members of the Omugo community reportedly raised about ₦20 million and supplied food and other requested items in the hope of securing the captives’ freedom.

Despite the payment, the victims were not released.

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READ NEXT: Oyo school kidnap: Adeboye reveals what God told him about abducted pupils, teachers' release

Five abducted church worshippers were killed in captivity

In early June, one of the captives, Sunday Bakare, escaped and returned to the community with devastating news.

He revealed that five of the abducted worshippers had been killed in captivity. They were identified as:

  • David Omopariola

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  • Joseph Ibitoye Afariogun

  • Iyabo Aniyi

  • Joshua Akanbi Adeyemi

  • Rachel Oluwaremilekun Omole, the wife of the church’s presiding pastor

READ ALSO: Oyo kidnap: Jubilation as kidnappers release victims after Sunday Igboho issues two-hour ultimatum (video)

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Three kidnapped women rescued after 105 days in captivity

On July 8, 2026, the remaining three captives, all women, including a hearing-impaired widow, were rescued during a joint security operation.

Forest guards
Forest guards

The operation involved the Nigeria Police Force, the military, the Department of State Services (DSS) and local forest guards, who targeted criminal hideouts along the Kwara-Kogi border.

President of the Omugo Development Union, Prince Oladimeji Thompson, described the women’s return as a moment of “mixed emotions".

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While residents welcomed the survivors home, they also mourned the five worshippers who lost their lives during the ordeal.

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