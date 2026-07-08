MTN Nigeria has officially restored its XtraTime airtime lending service, allowing eligible subscribers to borrow credit and data during emergencies.

MTN Nigeria has officially restored its XtraTime airtime lending service, allowing eligible subscribers to borrow credit and data during emergencies.

MTN's XtraTime is back: Here's how to borrow airtime and data again

MTN Nigeria has restored its XtraTime service after months of suspension. Here's how eligible customers can borrow airtime and data again using *303#.

MTN Nigeria has restored XtraTime, allowing eligible prepaid subscribers to borrow airtime and data again.

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To borrow airtime or data, dial *303# and follow the on-screen prompts.

The service is available only to eligible prepaid customers based on their recharge and usage history.

Borrowed airtime or data is automatically repaid from your next recharge together with the applicable service fee.

If you've been unable to borrow airtime or data on MTN over the past few months, there's good news. MTN Nigeria has restored its XtraTime service, allowing eligible prepaid subscribers to borrow airtime and data again when they run out of credit.

The service, which many Nigerians rely on during emergencies, was suspended in April after new regulations introduced by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) required providers of digital lending services to comply with a new licensing and regulatory framework.

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Following the restoration, MTN notified customers via SMS that the service was available again.

The message reads:

"Good news! Airtime loan is back! You can now borrow up to ₦1,295 by dialing *303# and stay connected."

How to borrow airtime on MTN

How to borrow airtime on MTN

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If you're eligible, follow these steps:

You can also borrow data through the same service:

Who can use XtraTime?

The service is available only to eligible prepaid MTN subscribers. Eligibility depends on factors such as:

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The amount you can borrow varies from one customer to another based on these criteria.

What happens when you recharge?

Any airtime or data you borrow through XtraTime will be repaid automatically from your next recharge, along with the applicable service fee.