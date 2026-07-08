Nollywood actress reveals cancer has spread to her bones, begs Nigerians for help with ₦600k monthly treatment

Nollywood actress Cynthia Anijekwu has appealed for public support after revealing her cancer has spread to her bones, leaving her with treatment costs of about ₦600,000 every month.

Cynthia Anijekwu says her cancer has spread to her bones after she first underwent treatment in 2023.

The actress says she now needs about ₦600,000 every month for ongoing treatment.

She has appealed to Nigerians and colleagues for financial support as her medical costs continue to rise.

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Nollywood actress Cynthia Anijekwu is asking the public for financial support as she fights cancer for the second time, with the disease now at a more advanced and costly stage than when she was first diagnosed.

In a video that began circulating on Tuesday, Anijekwu explained that her first encounter with the illness came in 2023, when she went through surgery and a full course of chemotherapy. The treatment appeared to work until it didn't.

The cancer came back, and this time it had moved further. Tests confirmed it had reached her bones, pushing her care into more intensive territory that now includes radiation therapy and an additional surgical procedure.

Cynthia Anijekwu on her cancer diagnosis

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The financial weight of that care has become unmanageable. Monthly treatment costs have climbed to around ₦600,000, a figure that has exhausted what her family can absorb on their own and pushed her to seek help from strangers.

"I've been in and out of the hospital. The doctor recently told me it has reached my bones, and the treatment is now much more expensive," she said.

She described the disease's physical progression in stark terms, saying both breasts have been affected, her hands visibly swollen, as she continued to make her appeal.

"I need to live. I need to survive. Your one naira, your two naira can add up to something reasonable for me to get the proper treatment. I'm begging you, please help me," she said.

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When cancer spreads to the bones, a condition known medically as bone metastasis, it signals that the disease has moved beyond its original location into an advanced stage. Treatment at this point typically involves a combination of radiation, surgery and systemic therapy, and costs rise considerably as care becomes more complex and ongoing.

Anijekwu has worked in Nollywood across both English and Igbo-language productions over the course of her career.