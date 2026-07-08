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WATCH: Tekno shares how Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' inspired one of his hit songs

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 11:54 - 08 July 2026
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Tekno says he listened to 'Ojuelegba' so much that it inspired him to make a hit song
In a new interview, the singer shares how he drew inspiration from Wizkid's mega-hit single to create his hit song 'Rara'.
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  • Tekno says he listened to 'Ojuelegba' so much that it inspired him to make a hit song.

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  • He described the Wizkid song as one of his favourite records of all time.

  • Tekno's over-a-decade career continues to hit new milestones with the release of a new album.

In a recent interview on Cool FM, Nigerian hitmaker, songwriter, and music producer Tekno shared how Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' is one of his favourite Afrobeats songs, which also inspired his hit record 'Rara'.

"Rara is 'Ojuelegba'. It's the same thing. Same progression, same everything. A good chef is always a good chef," Tekno said, drawing from the classic Wizkid record. "I listened to the song so much that it gave me a hit track. 'Ojuelegba' is one of my all-time favourites. Not just Afrobeats, all time," he adds on his love for the song.

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Tekno's love for the Wizkid record echoes the massive impact of the record, which is widely considered one of the most impactful songs in Afrobeats history. Released in 2014 as one of the lead singles on Wizkid's second album, 'Ayo'. The song, produced by Legendury Beatz, sees the Afrobeats superstar embark on an emotional trip back to his early days in the Ojuelegba area of Surulere. The infectious melodies, emotional lyrics, and its striking relatability made it an immediate hit that would open doors for both Wizkid and Nigerian pop music.

In 2015, 'Ojuelegba' received an international remix courtesy of a freestyle session by British-Nigerian superstar rapper Skepta and global hip-hop star Drake.

Just as 'Ojuelegba' became a career-defining record for Wizkid, 'Rara' is a major record that propelled Tekno's career and made him one of Nigeria's most reliable hitmakers.

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Over a decade later, both stars continue to add new chapters to their careers. Wizkid recently delivered what fans are describing as a mind-blowing performance at the 2026 Afro Nation festival in Portugal. Tekno also has a new 8-track project titled 'Where Did Love Go,' which delivers an exploration of different genres.

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