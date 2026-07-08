From everyday shoppers to SUV owners: The Nigerians still talking about their NIVEA wins

Even after NIVEA's ₦3 billion National Consumer Promotion ended, the stories from the campaign continue to resonate with many of its winners.

The grand finale ceremonies in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt have long been concluded. Still, for the lucky winners of the NCP promotion, the experience remains significant. For some, it was their first major win, while for others, it was a very timely win.

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For instance, for Oladipupo Demilade, a final-year student at Caleb University, the memory of receiving the call is still vivid. Demilade had purchased his regular NIVEA Cocoa Lotion and Roll-On without giving much thought to the promotion. He scratched the code, won airtime and qualified for the grand draw. He gave it little thought until he received a call informing him that he had emerged as one of the SUV winners.

Naturally, his first reaction was disbelief. "I honestly didn't believe it," he said. "I kept asking questions because I thought maybe there had been a mistake. Even after I confirmed it, it took a while before it felt real."

The win has since brought a practical change to his daily life. Moving around campus no longer requires the level of planning it once did, and he says the experience has given him a new sense of confidence as he looks ahead to life after university. The excitement surrounding the announcement may have settled, but the significance of the moment remains. It came at a defining period and has become part of a story he expects to carry with him long after graduation.

Joy Onwuarikaije received the ₦5 million grand prize

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For another winner, Joy Onwuarikaije, who received the ₦5 million grand prize, the experience followed a similarly emotional journey.

"I thought it was a scam," she said, laughing at the memory. "There are so many stories these days, so I was careful."

Only after making enquiries and confirming the news was genuine did she allow herself to celebrate. She says the prize has given her more room to invest in herself and her business. The excitement of winning has given way to careful planning and a renewed sense of optimism. What initially felt unbelievable has gradually become part of her reality, though she still reflects on how unexpectedly it all happened.

Their experiences are among the stories most frequently associated with the promotion, but they represent only a small part of its reach. Over the course of the campaign, more than 2 million people received instant rewwards, hundreds won shopping vouchers and cash prizes, and over 120 consumers became millionaires.

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Three winners drove home with brand-new SUVs, while five others earned an all-expense-paid trip to Spain, where they will watch Real Madrid live next season with their chosen companions, making the campaign's grand prizes as much about unforgettable experiences as financial rewards.

Another thing that stood out during the campaign was the diversity of the winners. There were students, entrepreneurs, young professionals, and families. Many had been purchasing NIVEA products as part of their everyday routines and participated in the promotion with little expectation of winning.

For them, the prizes came through ordinary purchases and familiar habits. That sense of familiarity runs deep in Nigerian homes, where brand loyalty is often built quietly over time through consistency, trust, and shared experiences. Products become part of daily routine and, over time, an integral part of household traditions.

For many of the winners, the promotion has given those routines an additional meaning. A product they already knew and used now carries a personal story of an unexpected opportunity.

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The campaign may be over and the prizes presented, but its impact remains vivid and real for the winners. They returned to their everyday routines carrying something more than cash prizes, an all-expense-paid trip, or brand-new vehicles. They also carry stories that continue to be shared with family, friends, and colleagues, stories of ordinary purchases that led to extraordinary and unexpected turns in their lives. Months later, they are still telling them.