Desmond Elliot stuns fans with surprise movie set appearance after years away

Desmond Elliot has sparked fresh excitement among fans after videos of him on a movie set surfaced online, months after losing the APC primary election, prompting many to wonder if the actor-turned-politician is making a long-awaited return to Nollywood.

Desmond Elliot has been spotted filming a new movie years after he took a step back from Nollywood

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The actor's dramatic transformation on set has sparked speculation about a return to Nollywood.

Ibrahim Chatta hinted that the project is "the first AI film" and promised something new for audiences.

For months, fans have been eager to know what the next chapter would hold for Elliot following his unsuccessful bid to secure the APC ticket. While many expected him to remain active in politics, recent videos suggest he may be finding his way back to the film industry that made him a household name.

The actor was recently spotted on the set of an upcoming movie in a look that immediately caught the attention of fans.

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In the now viral clip, the former lawmaker appeared in a dramatic costume representing his former constituency. Elliot wore an outfit bearing the inscription, "Lere boy."

His hair was styled in cornrows and adorned with cowries, in a way that gave him the appearance of a traditional character. The video also captured a moment with Nigerian producer and director Ibrahim Chatta at his film village.

The footage quickly generated conversations online, with many fans trying to guess the kind of character Elliot would be portraying. Given Chatta's reputation for producing culturally rich epic films, many believe the project is likely to belong to that genre.

In the video, Chatta, joined by another man, explained. “We are here at Ibrahim Chatta village, and this is where we’re filming, and Honourable is here. This is the first AI film. We are doing something new; you don’t know what is coming.”

Desmond Elliot built a successful acting career, featuring in dozens of Nollywood productions before venturing into politics. He was elected to represent the Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015 and went on to serve multiple terms, with his political career largely taking him away from acting.

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However, after failing to secure the APC ticket in the party's recent primary election, his appearance on a movie set has fuelled speculation that the veteran actor may be embracing a return to the screen.