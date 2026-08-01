Court dismisses ₦5bn copyright suit against Sinach, declares her sole owner of Way Maker

Award winning gospel singer Osinachi Egbu, better known as Sinach, has won a major legal victory after a Federal High Court in Lagos dismissed a ₦5 billion copyright lawsuit challenging her ownership of her globally celebrated song, Way Maker.

A Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a ₦5 billion copyright lawsuit over her hit song Way Maker.

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The justice held that Sinach is the sole creator and copyright owner of the globally celebrated gospel anthem.

The court found that the plaintiff only handled production work and failed to prove any claim to co-authorship.

In a judgment delivered by Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/402/2024, the court ruled that Sinach is the sole author and copyright owner of the hit record and rejected claims by music producer Michael Oluwole that he was entitled to co authorship and co ownership.

Oluwole had asked the court to recognise him as a joint creator of the song, arguing that he deserved a share of income generated from its licences and assignments. He also accused the singer of infringing on his performer's rights and sought ₦5 billion in general damages.

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The court, however, held that the evidence presented showed Way Maker already existed before Oluwole became involved. According to the judgment, Sinach had written and performed the song before engaging him to mix and master the recording ahead of its commercial release in 2015.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa stated that the plaintiff was hired solely to provide technical studio services and was paid for that work under an oral agreement.

The court further explained that copyright ownership belongs to the individual responsible for creating the original elements of a musical work, such as its lyrics, melody, harmony or arrangement. It added that providing engineering, production or session support alone does not amount to authorship unless the contributor creates original expressive content.

The judge also relied on admissions made by Oluwole during proceedings, noting that he acknowledged receiving an already completed song from Sinach to develop into a commercial recording. The suit was subsequently dismissed in its entirety, with the court describing the claims as "gold digging and unmeritorious."

PRESS RELEASE

Federal High Court Dismisses Copyright Claim Against Gospel Artiste Sinach Over Hit Song “Way Maker”

Lagos, Nigeria – 24 July 2026

The Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, today dismissed a suit filed by Michael Oluwole against gospel artiste Mrs Osinachi… pic.twitter.com/emds7ZYLrS — Sinach (@sinach) July 31, 2026

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