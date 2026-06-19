House on the Rock announces the Africa Praise Experience 2026 Theme: One Altar. One Sound. One God
Hosted by Paul Adefarasin, Founder and Metropolitan of House On The Rock, the annual event brings together leading gospel ministers, worshippers, creatives, and believers from across Africa and around the world for a night dedicated to praise, worship, and spiritual renewal.
With the theme "One Altar. One Sound. One God.", TAPE 2026 seeks to celebrate the unifying power of worship while showcasing the rich diversity of African expressions of praise through music, culture, and faith.
The 2026 edition will feature an exceptional line-up of renowned gospel ministers and artists, including Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Beejay Sax, Bidemi Alaoba, Kaestrings, Mr M & Revelation, Onos Ariyo, Prinx Emmanuel, Emma OMG, Blessing Lopez, Sunmisola Agbebi, Sonnie Badu, Mercy Chinwo, Moses Bliss, Pastor Tolu Odukoya, IB Quake, Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, and The Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir.
According to the organisers, TAPE 2026 is expected to deliver a dynamic blend of contemporary gospel music, indigenous African worship, and moments of prayer and reflection designed to inspire hope, gratitude, and renewed faith.
The event is free and open to the public.
EVENT DETAILS
The Africa Praise Experience (TAPE) 2026
Theme: One Altar. One Sound. One God.
Host: Paul Adefarasin
Date: Friday, July 10, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM until dawn
Venue: The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos
Admission: Free
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