$9.4M worth of cocaine allegedly found hidden in shipment linked to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS empire
SUMMARY
Federal authorities reportedly uncovered $9.4 million worth of cocaine hidden inside a shipment allegedly connected to logistics tied to Kim Kardashian’s billion-dollar SKIMS brand.
This has triggered widespread online reactions and renewed scrutiny of global supply chain vulnerabilities.
While investigators have not accused Kardashian or SKIMS of wrongdoing, the shocking discovery has rapidly become one of the internet’s most talked-about celebrity-business stories.
A shocking and massive narcotics seizure allegedly tied to a shipment connected to the supply chain of Kim Kardashian’s billion-dollar SKIMS brand is making headlines worldwide.
According to reports, authorities discovered approximately £7.2 million ($9.4 million) worth of cocaine concealed inside cargo believed to be moving through a distribution channel associated with the billion-dollar shapewear brand.
Investigators claim the illegal substances were concealed within packaged goods moving through an international distribution route.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) released three images of the drugs found inside the merchandise via a social media post.
A lorry driver has been jailed for smuggling more than £7m worth of cocaine hidden on a vehicle carrying a consignment of Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear and clothing.— National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) May 18, 2026
Read the full story ➡️ https://t.co/eDNg4AmFla pic.twitter.com/AIRhhd39Q2
At the time of publication, neither Kim Kardashian nor SKIMS has been accused of criminal wrongdoing, and there is currently no public evidence suggesting direct involvement by the celebrity entrepreneur or the company itself.
However, the driver, 40-year-old Polish national Jakub Jan Konkel, has been sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court following a swift investigation by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).
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However, a routine X-ray at the Port of Harwich in Essex revealed that the truck had been specially modified.
NCA investigators tracked Konkel's tachograph and discovered an undeclared 16-minute detour during his journey through Europe—the exact window where the multi-million-dollar illicit cargo is believed to have been loaded.
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Was SKIMS involved?
The NCA was quick to clarify that neither Kim Kardashian, SKIMS, nor any of the exporters or importers had any involvement or knowledge of the smuggling attempt. The shipment of shapewear and loungewear was entirely legitimate.
"Organised crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this," said NCA Operations Manager Paul Orchard. "With Konkel, they've lost an important enabler."
For his role in the operation, Konkel confessed he was promised a payout of just 4,500 Euros (approx. $5,243)—a fraction of the $9.4 million street value he was hauling alongside the billionaire fashion empire's inventory.
Nigerian Twitter explodes after reports surface
X users quickly reacted after @Nigeria stories reported on the issue of cocaine hidden inside a shipment linked to logistics connected to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS empire.
$8.4 Million worth of cocaine discovered in shipment of Kim Kardashian brand underwear by UK police pic.twitter.com/Asid2QotJx— Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) May 19, 2026
Some users speculated that lower-level individuals could ultimately take responsibility for the incident rather than powerful figures connected to large corporations. “Someone else would take the fall. It’s that simple,” user @stonedtechee wrote.
Others focused on the broader implications of international trafficking networks infiltrating commercial supply chains.
User @Royalkeyhomes01 argued that the real issue extends beyond celebrity headlines, writing that luxury brands and global logistics systems have increasingly become attractive channels for organised crime operations.
Meanwhile, several reactions reflected growing public distrust toward wealthy celebrities and major business figures. “It’s hard to defend the rich; some of them have hands in dirty dealings,” another user posted, while others speculated about the relationship between celebrity lifestyles, wealth, and alleged illicit activities.
The viral reactions helped push searches related to Kim Kardashian, SKIMS, and the alleged cocaine shipment across trending social media conversations, further amplifying public attention surrounding the developing investigation.