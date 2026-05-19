Despite ₦80.2bn Fraud Case, APC Clears Yahaya Bello for Senate Race

The APC has cleared former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the Senate despite his ongoing ₦80.2 billion fraud case with the EFCC.

APC has reportedly cleared former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello to contest for a Senate seat

Bello is currently facing an ₦80.2 billion fraud allegation case filed by the EFCC

The development has sparked fresh political and public reactions nationwide

Critics say the move raises concerns about accountability in Nigerian politics.

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly cleared former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to contest for a Senate seat despite his ongoing ₦80.2 billion fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The development is already generating reactions across Nigeria’s political space, with many questioning the decision to back a politician currently standing trial over alleged financial crimes.

Bello, who governed Kogi State from 2016 to 2024, has been facing prosecution by the EFCC over allegations involving the alleged misappropriation and laundering of public funds amounting to ₦80.2 billion.

Yahaya Bello

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The anti-graft agency had accused the former governor of diverting state funds through multiple transactions and linked companies during his time in office. Bello has repeatedly denied all allegations, insisting that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Despite the ongoing court proceedings, reports indicate that the APC has now cleared him to pursue a senatorial ambition ahead of the next election cycle.

The move is seen as a major sign that the ruling party still maintains confidence in the former governor, who remains an influential figure within APC politics in Kogi State.

However, critics say the decision sends the wrong signal at a time when Nigerians continue to demand stronger accountability and tougher action against corruption in public office.

The controversy surrounding Bello’s political comeback has also revived debates about the role of corruption allegations in Nigeria’s electoral process and whether politicians facing serious criminal charges should be allowed to contest for public office.

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Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, the EFCC trial against the former governor is still ongoing, with proceedings expected to continue in the coming months.

The case could become one of the most closely watched legal and political battles ahead of future elections, especially given Bello’s influence in northern politics and the APC’s power structure.