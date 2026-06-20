Trump distances himself from Netanyahu over Iran deal

Trump distances himself from Netanyahu over Iran deal

‘I call all the shots’, Trump declares, distances himself from Netanyahu over Iran deal

Tensions are growing between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu as the U.S. pushes for an Iran deal that Israel fears could undermine its security objectives in the region.

Trump and Netanyahu are increasingly divided over a proposed U.S.-Iran agreement.

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Trump has urged Israel not to take actions that could derail negotiations.

Netanyahu reportedly favours a tougher approach toward Iran and was unhappy with the deal.

The dispute reflects differing visions for ending the conflict rather than a breakdown in U.S.-Israel relations.

A growing rift has emerged between United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin

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Netanyahu over a proposed U.S.-Iran agreement, with reports suggesting the two leaders are increasingly at odds over how the Middle East conflict should end.

The tensions come as the Trump administration pushes for a diplomatic agreement with Iran aimed at ending months of conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and paving the way for further negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme.

According to Reuters, Netanyahu had hoped that the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran would weaken or even topple the country's leadership while strengthening his political standing ahead of elections in Israel. Instead, he now finds himself on a collision course with Trump, who is seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

U.S President Donald J Trump

The disagreement became increasingly public in recent weeks as Trump repeatedly urged Israel to avoid actions that could derail ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

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On June 7, Trump reportedly told Netanyahu not to retaliate against an Iranian missile attack, arguing that diplomacy was close to producing results.

"We are close to doing something good in terms of a deal," Trump told Netanyahu, according to U.S. officials familiar with the call.

In a separate conversation with Axios, Trump said:

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate."

The relationship deteriorated further after an Israeli strike in Beirut threatened to complicate efforts to finalise the Iran agreement.

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Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

According to the report, the U.S. president accused Netanyahu of exercising poor judgment and privately expressed anger that Israel's actions could jeopardise months of diplomatic efforts.

The proposed agreement has become a particularly sensitive issue for Netanyahu, who has long argued that Iran should be confronted through military pressure rather than negotiations. Reports indicate that the Israeli leader was caught off guard when Trump informed him that a deal with Tehran was nearing completion.

Axios reported that during a phone call between the two leaders, Trump told Netanyahu:

"This is the deal. It's a great deal, and it's time to end this war."

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Trump told the Financial Times that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "won’t have any choice" but to accept a deal with Iran.

“I call the shots. I call all the shots," Trump said. "He doesn’t call the shots.”

Sources familiar with the discussions told Axios that Netanyahu appeared to realise he could not stop the agreement from moving forward.

The dispute has also fuelled speculation about the future of U.S.-Israel relations, although there is no indication that Washington intends to abandon Israel or seek political change in the country.

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Despite the tensions, both countries remain close allies, and U.S. officials continue to insist that any final agreement with Iran will address concerns over Tehran's nuclear ambitions and regional activities.