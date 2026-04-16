This Nigerian APP wants to save you from the stress of sending long account numbers all the time

Keepaza is a new Nigerian platform that gives you one clean, professional link for all your payment details.

You just finished a job. Your client asks for your account details. You open Instagram, type your ten-digit account number into a DM, add your bank name, double-check the digits, hit send, and then immediately wonder whether you should have done that.

You probably should not have. But you did it anyway because there was no better option. Until now.

Keepaza is a new Nigerian platform that gives you one clean, professional link for all your payment details. Bank account, crypto wallets, invoices. All in one place. All without you sharing sensitive information in a chat that was designed for memes and voice notes, not financial transactions.

And the man who built it? He sold part of his Dubai business to fund it. Because he believed in it that much.

Here is how Keepaza works in the most straightforward terms possible

You sign up, claim your username, and your link becomes keepaza.com/yourname. That link connects to your Nigerian bank account and your cryptocurrency wallet addresses across Bitcoin, Solana, TRC20, ERC20, and BEP20.

Someone wants to pay you? You send them that one link. They see everything they need, make the transfer, and you get your money. Clean. Professional. No digits floating around in someone's DMs.

It is the kind of thing that makes you wonder why nobody built it sooner. Turns out someone finally did.

The Invoice Feature Is Going to Change How You Get Paid. Beyond the payment link, Keepaza lets you create invoices in about thirty seconds.

Not the kind of invoice that requires downloading a template, filling in seventeen fields, converting to PDF, and attaching it to an email that might land in spam.

The kind where you generate a professional payment request link, share it, and your client can see the details, confirm the amount, make the transfer from their banking app, and upload proof directly on the page.

If you have ever managed client payments through a mix of voice notes, screenshots, and prayers, you already know what this fixes.

There is a bigger issue sitting underneath all of this that goes beyond individual inconvenience.

Every time a Nigerian shares their account details in a WhatsApp group or a public DM, that information is now in a space they cannot fully control. It can be screenshotted. It can be forwarded. It can be seen by people the sender never intended.

The average Nigerian freelancer or small business owner has shared their financial details in social channels hundreds of times, often with strangers, without thinking too much about what that exposure actually means.

Akindele Liasu, the founder of Keepaza, thought about it. A lot. "I have watched vendors lose clients because they looked unprofessional. I have watched freelancers lose international deals because they could not explain how to receive USDT. I have watched people send money to the wrong account and lose it permanently," he said. "These are not edge cases. This is daily Nigerian life."

He then did the thing that separates people who complain about problems from people who solve them. He built the solution. And he funded it himself, restructuring operations from his Dubai business to put real capital behind Keepaza before asking anyone else to believe in it.

Keepaza is available right now at keepaza.com. Signing up is free. It takes under sixty seconds. You choose your username, link your payment details, and your professional payment page is ready to share.

Premium short usernames are available for a fee, which is how the platform earns on its free user base. Crypto swap features are also built in for users who work across currencies. And the company is planning to bring in services listings and full social profile integration as the platform grows.

For the Lagos freelancer, the Abuja vendor, the side hustle owner, the digital creative tired of looking unprofessional because Nigerian payment infrastructure forced them to operate like it is 2010, Keepaza is ready.

Go claim your link before someone else takes your name.