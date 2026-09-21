Tragedy as NDLEA officer drowns, another fights for his life after jumping into Delta river chasing drug suspect who escaped through the water

An NDLEA officer drowned in Delta’s River Ethiope while chasing a suspected drug offender who escaped through the water. Another officer was hospitalised.

An NDLEA officer drowned while chasing a suspected drug offender into River Ethiope.

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The suspect reportedly jumped into the river after breaking free from the officers.

Another NDLEA officer was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

A senior NDLEA official confirmed the incident and said an investigation was ongoing.

Tragedy struck Obiaruku community in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State after an officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) drowned while pursuing a suspected drug offender who escaped through the River Ethiope.

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The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend after NDLEA operatives apprehended a suspected drug offender and were taking him towards the River Ethiope Bridge.

According to community sources cited by The Guardian and Vanguard, the suspect suddenly broke free from the officers and jumped into the river in an attempt to escape arrest.

The NDLEA officers then reportedly entered the river in pursuit of the fleeing suspect. The operation, however, turned tragic when one of the officers drowned in the process. Another officer who also entered the river was rescued and rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The suspect and other people reportedly being pursued escaped through the river. The body of the deceased officer was later recovered from the River Ethiope. Community sources said traditional rites associated with drowning incidents in the area were performed before the remains were released to NDLEA authorities. The reported rites included providing a goat and other specified items.

The identities of the deceased officer, the surviving officer and the suspected drug offender had not been officially released as of the time of reporting.

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When contacted, Delta State NDLEA Commander, Halilu Hamidi, neither confirmed nor denied the incident but referred enquiries to the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi. It was reported that Babafemi did not respond to calls or messages seeking clarification.

However, a senior NDLEA official later confirmed that the incident occurred and said an investigation was ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, also appealed for calm as authorities work to establish what happened.