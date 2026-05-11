Jetour Nigeria consolidates market leadership as sole authorised distributor

Following its landmark appointment in 2022, Jetour Nigeria has moved to consolidate its position as the exclusive representative of the Jetour brand in the country.

This clarity comes on the heels of the highly successful "Jetour Experience" in Lagos, where the company showcased its official nationwide dealership structure, effectively ending any market ambiguity regarding the brand’s distribution rights.

The momentum of Jetour Nigeria hit the global stage at the 2026 Jetour Global Conference, where Jetour International crowned the company with the "Market Share Leadership Award 2025."

The 2022 Mandate: A New Beginning

​Since Jetour International officially appointed Jetour Nigeria as its sole authorised distributor in 2022, the brand has undergone a total transformation in the Nigerian market. This exclusivity ensures that only Jetour Nigeria has the legal mandate to import, distribute, and provide manufacturer-backed after-sales support for the entire Jetour vehicle range.

The momentum of Jetour Nigeria hit the global stage at the 2026 Jetour Global Conference, where Jetour International crowned the company with the "Market Share Leadership Award 2025." This prestigious honour cements Jetour Nigeria’s position as the brand's dominant force in Africa.

Jetour Nigeria operates through a hand-picked network of authorised dealers.

​One Vision, Seven Official Dealers

​To provide premium service across Nigeria, Jetour Nigeria operates through a hand-picked network of authorised dealers. These seven partners are the only entities recognised by Jetour International and Jetour Nigeria to sell and service the brand:

● Elizade Nigeria Limited ● New Era Autovehicle Services Limited ● Kojo Motors ● Germaine Auto Centre ● R.T. Briscoe Plc ● TAB Autos Limited ● Mandilas Motors

​During the four-day "Jetour Experience" at the Podium Events Centre, these dealers were on ground to provide professional consultations, reinforcing that the Jetour ecosystem in Nigeria is unified, exclusive, and strictly regulated.

The four-day "Jetour Experience" at the Podium Events Centre

​Clarifying the Market Landscape

​"The 'Jetour Experience' was more than a celebration; it was a statement of clarity," noted a representative for Jetour Nigeria. "By bringing our seven authorised dealers together under one roof, we have shown the public exactly where the Jetour brand lives. Since our 2022 appointment, we have invested heavily in a structure that guarantees customers get genuine parts, expert technicians, and valid warranties—benefits only available through our official channels."

​A Global Endorsement

​The presence of Anguo Yuan, Vice President of Jetour International, further solidified this position. His praise for the Jetour Nigeria team’s "rapid expansion" and "heavy investment in infrastructure" serves as a definitive global endorsement of the current leadership and distribution model.

Within just a few years of the 2022 transition, Jetour Nigeria has swept the industry awards

​Award-Winning Trajectory

​The results of this focused leadership are evident. Within just a few years of the 2022 transition, Jetour Nigeria has swept the industry awards, including:

● NAJA New Entrant of the Year ● Fastest Growing Auto Brand in Nigeria ● NAJA Car of the Year (Jetour Dashing)

Jetour Nigeria is the sole gateway to the Jetour world

The Verdict

​For existing and prospective owners, the message is clear: Jetour Nigeria is the sole gateway to the Jetour world. With a lineup featuring the rugged T2, the high-tech PHEV hybrids, and the flagship G700, the brand is moving forward with a single, unified voice and an unmatched dealership network.