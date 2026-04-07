‘No more one-time payments’: Kanayo O. Kanayo demands lifetime streaming royalties for Nollywood stars

Kanayo O. Kanayo is calling on the Actors Guild of Nigeria to mandate lifetime streaming royalties for actors.

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has stirred up a conversation the industry has been quietly avoiding for years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award-winning actor and lawyer recently proposed that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) implement a policy mandating lifetime royalty payments for all Nigerian actors and actresses featured in films uploaded to streaming platforms.

While Nollywood’s distribution has evolved from VCDs to global streaming, the payment structures for its pioneering stars remain largely unchanged

He also called for a dedicated agency to oversee and enforce compliance nationwide, arguing it would ensure performers earn from their craft long after the cameras stop rolling.

The timing of the proposal is telling. Stories of financial ruin among once-beloved Nigerian actors have become alarmingly common.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just last month, veteran actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, widely known as Papa Ajasco, spoke openly about his financial struggles despite decades in the industry.

"I retired five years ago, and things have not been easy for me. I don't have a car or house of my own," Abiodun Ayoyinka

Two years prior, Hanks Anuku made headlines with public pleas for financial assistance after falling on hard times post-Nollywood.

Patience Ozokwor recently put it bluntly: "The reason why Nollywood actors and actresses are poor is that we don't get royalties for what we do, we only get paid for our appearance at the shoot." Her words, along with the others, show a consistent pattern of demand.

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions from industry figures. Writer-director Jadesola Osiberu responded with sarcasm, suggesting that if actors want royalties, perhaps they should also contribute to covering a producer's losses proportional to their screen time, a dig at the one-sided nature of the demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I agree jare.

I think the association should also implement a law that when a producer makes loses on a project, all the actors and crew come together to contribute to cover the losses incurred. May be for actors, you can contribute by how many scenes you featured in so the… https://t.co/3saxRy9Fda — Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu) April 6, 2026

Producer and actress Bolaji Ogunmola was more direct: if actors want backend earnings, they should negotiate equity stakes and invest in projects upfront rather than seek guaranteed payouts after the fact.

If you want royalties, back end. Put your money in the film. Negotiate a slashed fee or nothing at all for a percentage. Put body joor. Let’s all enjoy the benefit of the hard labour. — Bolaji Ogunmola (@OgunmolaBolaji) April 6, 2026

It's a fair challenge. The music industry comparison many have reached for doesn't quite hold up here.

In more structured film industries, residuals are tied to carefully negotiated distribution contracts and enforced by unions, organisations built over decades with legal infrastructure and industry-wide buy-in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My dear, we lie to ourselves A LOT in the Nigerian film industry. Let's start by asking where royalties come from and what setup in Nigeria/Nollywood enables them? We barely have terrestrial television, and streaming is a one-off payment. Where will these royalties come from? https://t.co/jsOhkSXdwc — Jola (@Jollz) April 6, 2026

In Nollywood, platforms like Netflix typically pay producers a fixed licensing fee for exclusive rights, with no contractual obligation to trickle payments down to the cast. Without that structural foundation, a royalties mandate would require not just goodwill, but a complete renegotiation of how Nollywood finances, contracts, and distributes its content.

AGN President Emeka Rollas has previously acknowledged the gap, noting that Nigerian actors lack residuals and royalties that are "the major source of an actor's income" in more developed industries.

Nollywood actors typically earn one-off payments. Our actors are paid per movie/project only with no residual income after release. No continuing reward for work that may outlive the moment of its making.



We have watched our veterans descend into financial hardship the moment… https://t.co/mxokoWUAHK — LEGENDARY J.O.E (@LegendaryJoe) April 6, 2026