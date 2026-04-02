Top 10 movies and TV shows dropping in April you don't want to miss

A list of the top 10 movies and TV shows arriving in April, featuring major releases across streaming platforms and cinemas you shouldn’t miss.

April, in fact, all of 2026 is stacked. We’re going to be having long-awaited returns to films that are already generating conversation, and it’s fun to observe. Here is everything worth clearing your schedule for this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Drama, April 3

A24's most anticipated release of the year arrives early in the month. The Drama stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as a seemingly perfect couple whose Boston wedding week unravels after an alcohol-fuelled confession exposes a violent secret from the bride's past.

Early reviews are already pointing to a major twist that is dividing audiences, some appalled, others thrilled. If you enjoy films designed to start arguments, this is the one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Mario Galaxy Movie, April 1

The animation is stunning. The plot, critics say, is another story. Following Princess Peach, Mario, and Luigi on an intergalactic mission to rescue Rosalina from Bowser Jr., the film sits at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes, is praised for its visuals, and criticised for its chaos. Watch with the kids, lower your expectations for the story, and enjoy the spectacle.

Pizza Movie, April 3

Gaten Matarazzo's first major post-Stranger Things project is exactly as unhinged as it sounds. A shy college student and his reckless roommate accidentally consume an experimental drug and must retrieve a pizza from their dorm lobby to counteract the effects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What should take five minutes turns into a full, surreal experience. It arrives on Hulu with considerable buzz for anyone in the mood for something unusual.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, April 10

Picking up immediately after the first film, the sequel widens its world to include a "High Council" of cult-like wealthy families and introduces Kathryn Newton as a new character named Faith.

It has been described as a full-on bloodbath that still manages to be playful. If you loved the first one, this delivers more of everything that made it work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Boys Season 5, April 8

This would be the final season. Two episodes drop on April 8th, with weekly releases leading to a finale on May 20th. Homelander has taken control of the United States, and Billy Butcher's crew faces their most impossible fight yet. Creator Eric Kripke has promised a "gory, epic, moist climax", which, for a show that has always loved excess, says a great deal.

You, Me, and Tuscany, April 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

For something considerably lighter, Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page headline this romantic comedy about a woman who impulsively travels to Italy after a personal tragedy and ends up posing as the fiancée of a villa owner. Beautiful scenery, two extremely watchable leads, and exactly the kind of joyful escapism April is for.

Euphoria Season 3, April 12

The most talked-about return of the year. A five-year time jump moves the characters out of high school and into early adulthood, where the consequences of their teenage choices hit considerably harder.

Creator Sam Levinson has described Cassie and Nate's marriage as "unforgettable" and called this the best season yet. Given what this show has already put its audience through, that is either very exciting or very concerning. Possibly both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stranger Things: Tales from '85, April 23

An animated Netflix spin-off set between Seasons 2 and 3, executive produced by the Duffer Brothers and styled in a mature visual language similar to Arcane.

It fills in the Hawkins story between the Snow Ball and Season 3, introduces a new character named Nikki, and promises a horror-focused expansion of the world. Essential viewing for fans who haven’t quite let go of the final release that came in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apex, April 24

It follows an expert climber who retreats to the Australian wilderness for solitude and instead becomes the target of a psychological predator hunting her for sport. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, who has made a career out of brutal survival films, Apex promises relentless tension and a physically demanding performance from its lead.

Michael, April 24

The Michael Jackson biopic comes with Jaafar Jackson, the King of Pop's nephew, in the lead role. His family has described his performance not as an imitation but as a genuine embodiment of his uncle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Covering Jackson's life from his Jackson 5 breakthrough through his solo career and later controversies, this is the most culturally significant release of the month and likely the most debated.