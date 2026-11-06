13-year-old survives months of starvation in bandit captivity, dies two days after release as other hostages perish (CREDIT: CSW)

13-year-old survives months of starvation in bandit captivity, dies two days after release as other hostages perish (CREDIT: CSW)

13-year-old survives months of starvation in bandit captivity, dies two days after release as other hostages perish

Thirteen-year-old Hasana Bulus passed away just two days after being freed from months of bandit captivity in Kaduna State, where victims faced severe starvation and ransom demands.

Thirteen-year-old Hasana Bulus died on November 3, two days after regaining freedom from bandits who abducted her from Awon village in Kaduna State.

The attackers initially demanded ₦300 million and 23 motorcycles for the release of 11 villagers while threatening to withhold food from the captives.

Several abductees reportedly died during captivity, including a woman who gave birth but lost her newborn and a father who died alongside his five-year-old son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For months, Hasana Bulus and other residents of Awon village in Kaduna State remained at the mercy of armed abductors who demanded millions of naira and motorcycles for their release.

But after finally regaining her freedom, 13-year-old Hasana died in a hospital, barely two days after returning home.

Hasana was among 11 people abducted from Awon village in Kachia Local Government Area on April 20, 2026, by heavily armed attackers, according to Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), a UK-based human rights organisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisation said the abductors initially demanded ₦300 million and 23 motorcycles, rejecting an offer of several million naira from the rural community and threatening that their captives would be denied food until the ransom was paid.

In September, CSW reported that demand had dropped to ₦9 million and four motorcycles. By then, several victims had already died from sickness and acute hunger.

Among those who died were Joy Samuel, 33, who gave birth while in captivity but lost her newborn baby, and Yusuf Bawa, who died alongside his five-year-old son.

CREDIT: CSW

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two other victims, Dogara Maisamari, a medical practitioner in his 50s, and children Gaius Yusuf, five, and Devine Sunday, seven, were also reported dead.

One of the original abductees managed to escape, while five survivors were eventually released.

CSW identified them as Hasana, Hanatu Yusuf, 52, Celina Maichibi, 46, Faith Kefas, 14, and Sylvia Samuel, four.

Their release reportedly followed the payment of three motorcycles, each costing more than ₦2 million, alongside recharge cards and drinks.

Hasana, however, had become critically ill during captivity. She died in a hospital in Kachia town on November 3, after being released on November 1 and returning home the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The organisation also disclosed that the Awon villagers were held in the same forest camp as 37 worshippers abducted during coordinated attacks on three Easter Sunday church services in Ariko community, also in Kachia LGA, on April 5.

According to CSW, 12 of the Ariko abductees escaped, 17 died in captivity, while the remaining eight were released after five months.

The tragedy has been followed by another deadly attack in the area. On November 4, armed attackers reportedly killed two people and abducted 20 others, including women and children, from nearby Akwando community. The youngest victim was reportedly four months old.

CSW has called on the federal and Kaduna State governments to strengthen the protection of vulnerable communities and secure the release of those still held hostage.

Advertisement

Advertisement