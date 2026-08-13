Young Nigerians will receive a chance to win brand-new M5 MacBook Pros to support their tech careers

Young Nigerians will receive a chance to win brand-new M5 MacBook Pros to support their tech careers

No money for a new laptop? You could win an M5 MacBook or get ₦250,000 to learn tech — see if you qualify

Cardtonic Upskill 4.0 is offering 25 M5 MacBooks and 20 fully funded tech scholarships plus ₦250,000 to young Nigerians and Ghanaians under 30. See eligibility and how to apply.

25 young tech talents in Nigeria and Ghana will receive brand-new M5 MacBook Pros.

20 beginners will get fully funded AltSchool Africa tech scholarships plus ₦250,000 each.

Applicants must be under 30 and be Nigerian or Ghanaian citizens.

Applications opened on July 28 and close August 28, 2026.

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If your laptop takes five business days just to open Chrome, this one might be for you.

Cardtonic has opened applications for the fourth edition of its Upskill programme, and this time, the company is giving young tech talents a chance to win brand-new M5 MacBook Pros or get a fully funded tech scholarship.

The programme, called Upskill with Cardtonic 4.0, is open to Nigerians and Ghanaians under the age of 30.

And yes, there is something for both people who are already deep into tech and those who are just starting.

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According to Cardtonic, 25 selected tech talents will receive M5 MacBook Pros, while another 20 beginners will get fully funded tech diploma scholarships through AltSchool Africa, alongside ₦250,000 cash support each.

What is the Upskill programme about?

Cardtonic partnered with AltSchool Africa to provide 20 beginners with fully funded diploma scholarships alongside ₦250,000 in cash support.

Cardtonic said the initiative was created to give young tech talents access to tools and opportunities that can help them build their skills and careers.

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The company explained that the programme is not simply about giving out laptops, saying, “It is not about handing out MacBooks for applause.”

Instead, Cardtonic said Upskill is designed to help talented young people “learn new skills, accelerate their careers, and reach their full potential.”

For the fourth edition, the programme has been split into two tracks: the MacBook Track and the Scholarship Track.

Who can apply for the MacBook?

Selected applicants will get fully funded tech diploma scholarships and ₦250,000 in cash support.

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The MacBook Track is for applicants who already have some experience and can show evidence of their work or interest in their chosen field.

There are six categories:

Content Creation

Product Design

Software Engineering

Data Science & AI Engineering

Product Management

Cyber Security

For example, software developers can apply with skills in frontend, backend or mobile development, while the content creation category covers written, visual and video content.

What about beginners?

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This is where the Scholarship Track comes in.

Cardtonic, in partnership with AltSchool Africa, is offering 20 fully funded diploma scholarships, with each successful scholarship recipient also receiving ₦250,000 in cash support.

Beginners can apply to study:

Software Engineering

Cyber Security

Data Science

Product Management

So, if you have been saying “I want to enter tech” but your biggest achievement so far is watching 17 YouTube tutorials and saving them for later, this could be your chance to actually start.

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Who is eligible?

Applicants must:

Be under 30 years old.

Be a Nigerian or Ghanaian citizen.

Have a strong interest in technology or content creation.

For the MacBook Track, have a proven record of interest or a relevant portfolio in the skill being applied for.

When does the application close?

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Applications opened on July 28, 2026, and will close on August 28, 2026. Go to https://cardtonic.com/upskill to apply and for more details.

After applications close, Cardtonic's schedule shows that applications will be reviewed between August 31 and September 3, followed by screening updates, assessments, interviews and the announcement of winners.

The winners are expected to be announced between October 1 and 2, 2026, while the prize-giving event is scheduled for October 10, 2026.

Cardtonic said applicants should pick the track that matches their current level and submit their applications through the Upskill application portal.