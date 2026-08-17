Governor Ademola Adeleke secured 511,067 votes and defeated his opponent across 19 local government areas to win a second term in office

Governor Ademola Adeleke secured 511,067 votes and defeated his opponent across 19 local government areas to win a second term in office

Why Adeleke defeated APC again despite its highest-ever votes in Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke defeated APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji to win the 2026 Osun governorship election. Here's how he secured victory, why voters backed him again and what happens next.

Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes against 444,815 to win re-election.

The governor won 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, securing a second term.

Analysts linked his victory to regular salary payments, APC's internal crisis, high voter turnout and a peaceful election.

The APC says it is reviewing the results and may explore legal options under the Electoral Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Ademola Adeleke has secured another four years in office after defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, in the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed Adeleke polled 511,067 votes, beating Oyebamiji, who scored 444,815 votes. The APC candidate finished with what is now the highest vote total ever recorded by an APC governorship candidate in Osun, but it still wasn't enough to stop the incumbent.

The victory also makes Adeleke only the second governor in Osun State's history to win re-election, after former governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Interestingly, this was Adeleke's third attempt at becoming governor. He narrowly lost the controversial 2018 election to Gboyega Oyetola after a supplementary poll before bouncing back to defeat Oyetola in 2022. Now, he has successfully defended his seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Adeleke beat the APC

APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji earned 444,815 votes, which set a new historic record for the highest vote total achieved by an APC candidate in Osun State.

The governor won 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji secured 11.

Some of Adeleke's strongest performances came from his political base and major voting centres, including:

Osogbo – 36,480 votes

Ede North – 35,427 votes

Ede South – 26,188 votes

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also picked up victories in competitive areas like Iwo and even defeated the APC in the polling unit of former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Oyebamiji, on the other hand, posted impressive numbers in places like Irewole, Olorunda and Ilesa East but couldn't close the gap.

Why many believe Adeleke won again

Political observers pointed to several reasons behind the governor's victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One major factor was the division within the APC. Different factions reportedly worked separately throughout the campaign, with party leaders and support groups operating from different camps instead of presenting a united front.

Another issue many residents mentioned was Adeleke's record in office, particularly the regular payment of workers' salaries, something previous administrations had struggled with at different times.

The election also recorded one of the highest voter turnouts seen in recent Nigerian elections, with more than half of registered voters who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) participating.

Many also praised INEC for uploading results promptly and security agencies for ensuring the election remained largely peaceful.

Jubilation across Ede

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission uploaded polling unit results promptly and officially declared the final election outcome at the state collation center.

Minutes after INEC declared the result, celebrations broke out across Ede North and Ede South, Adeleke's hometown.

Residents flooded the streets dancing, singing and celebrating what many described as a peaceful and credible election.

"No victor, no vanquished" — Adeleke

Speaking after his victory, the governor appealed to his opponents to accept the outcome peacefully.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This administration remains committed to building an industrialised Osun State where development reaches every part of the state."

He also added: "I feel great. First of all, I thank God Almighty for what has happened. It's a victory for democracy in Nigeria and a victory for the people of Osun State that stood by me."

Adeleke also praised President Bola Tinubu for supporting a peaceful election.

"I want to seize this opportunity to thank Mr. President. Mr. President has called me and he has congratulated me. Thank you, Mr. President, for making sure democracy lives on, because you fought for it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adeleke speaks on supporting Tinubu

During an interview on Channels Television after the election, Adeleke dismissed suggestions that his support for President Tinubu's second-term ambition was based on a political agreement.

He said: "No, I did not reach an agreement with Mr President. My support is just based on Mr President being a Yoruba man and his projects."

He added that he hopes Tinubu will continue extending federal infrastructure projects to Osun State.

APC not giving up yet

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the defeat, the APC says the election process isn't over.

In a statement, the party said it is reviewing results from all 332 wards and consulting its legal team before deciding its next move.

According to the party, the Electoral Act allows aggrieved candidates to challenge election outcomes through the tribunal and higher courts if necessary.

Davido among the biggest winners

Afrobeats star Davido served as Chairman of the youth mobilization council and rallied young voters across the state for his uncle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Away from politics, Afrobeats superstar Davido also emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the election.

The singer played an active role in his uncle's campaign as Chairman of the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council, using his influence to mobilise young voters and repeatedly call for transparency throughout the election.

Civil servants also celebrated the governor's return, saying his administration's attention to workers' welfare, infrastructure, education and healthcare earned him another term from voters.