Why Adeleke defeated APC again despite its highest-ever votes in Osun
Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes against 444,815 to win re-election.
The governor won 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, securing a second term.
Analysts linked his victory to regular salary payments, APC's internal crisis, high voter turnout and a peaceful election.
The APC says it is reviewing the results and may explore legal options under the Electoral Act.
Governor Ademola Adeleke has secured another four years in office after defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, in the 2026 Osun governorship election.
Official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed Adeleke polled 511,067 votes, beating Oyebamiji, who scored 444,815 votes. The APC candidate finished with what is now the highest vote total ever recorded by an APC governorship candidate in Osun, but it still wasn't enough to stop the incumbent.
The victory also makes Adeleke only the second governor in Osun State's history to win re-election, after former governor Rauf Aregbesola.
Interestingly, this was Adeleke's third attempt at becoming governor. He narrowly lost the controversial 2018 election to Gboyega Oyetola after a supplementary poll before bouncing back to defeat Oyetola in 2022. Now, he has successfully defended his seat.
How Adeleke beat the APC
The governor won 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji secured 11.
Some of Adeleke's strongest performances came from his political base and major voting centres, including:
Osogbo – 36,480 votes
Ede North – 35,427 votes
Ede South – 26,188 votes
He also picked up victories in competitive areas like Iwo and even defeated the APC in the polling unit of former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore.
Oyebamiji, on the other hand, posted impressive numbers in places like Irewole, Olorunda and Ilesa East but couldn't close the gap.
Why many believe Adeleke won again
Political observers pointed to several reasons behind the governor's victory.
One major factor was the division within the APC. Different factions reportedly worked separately throughout the campaign, with party leaders and support groups operating from different camps instead of presenting a united front.
Another issue many residents mentioned was Adeleke's record in office, particularly the regular payment of workers' salaries, something previous administrations had struggled with at different times.
The election also recorded one of the highest voter turnouts seen in recent Nigerian elections, with more than half of registered voters who collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) participating.
Many also praised INEC for uploading results promptly and security agencies for ensuring the election remained largely peaceful.
Jubilation across Ede
Minutes after INEC declared the result, celebrations broke out across Ede North and Ede South, Adeleke's hometown.
Residents flooded the streets dancing, singing and celebrating what many described as a peaceful and credible election.
"No victor, no vanquished" — Adeleke
Speaking after his victory, the governor appealed to his opponents to accept the outcome peacefully.
"This administration remains committed to building an industrialised Osun State where development reaches every part of the state."
He also added: "I feel great. First of all, I thank God Almighty for what has happened. It's a victory for democracy in Nigeria and a victory for the people of Osun State that stood by me."
Adeleke also praised President Bola Tinubu for supporting a peaceful election.
"I want to seize this opportunity to thank Mr. President. Mr. President has called me and he has congratulated me. Thank you, Mr. President, for making sure democracy lives on, because you fought for it."
READ ALSO: Osun election results 2026: Full breakdown of votes for Adeleke, Oyebamiji and other candidates
Adeleke speaks on supporting Tinubu
During an interview on Channels Television after the election, Adeleke dismissed suggestions that his support for President Tinubu's second-term ambition was based on a political agreement.
He said: "No, I did not reach an agreement with Mr President. My support is just based on Mr President being a Yoruba man and his projects."
He added that he hopes Tinubu will continue extending federal infrastructure projects to Osun State.
APC not giving up yet
Despite the defeat, the APC says the election process isn't over.
In a statement, the party said it is reviewing results from all 332 wards and consulting its legal team before deciding its next move.
According to the party, the Electoral Act allows aggrieved candidates to challenge election outcomes through the tribunal and higher courts if necessary.
Davido among the biggest winners
Away from politics, Afrobeats superstar Davido also emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the election.
The singer played an active role in his uncle's campaign as Chairman of the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council, using his influence to mobilise young voters and repeatedly call for transparency throughout the election.
Civil servants also celebrated the governor's return, saying his administration's attention to workers' welfare, infrastructure, education and healthcare earned him another term from voters.
For many Osun residents, the result appeared to send one simple message: if the government is working, changing it becomes a much harder sell.