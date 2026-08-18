Jobberman, Mastercard Foundation welcome over 500 young professionals into Phase 2 of Associates Program

More than 500 young professionals have officially commenced their 12-month workplace placement under Phase 2 of the Mastercard Foundation Associates Program, following an onboarding event organised by Jobberman in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and LEAP Africa in Lagos.

The onboarding marked the beginning of the Associates’ placement journey, following the completion of the programme’s recruitment, matching and offer acceptance process. It was designed to prepare participants for the workplace by providing clarity on programme expectations, professional responsibilities, available support systems and key milestones throughout the 12-month placement.

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Beyond orientation, the event provided an opportunity for Associates to connect, engage with programme leaders and gain a clearer understanding of the career development opportunities available to them.

Speaking at the event, Olamide Adeyeye, Country Head of Programmes, Jobberman Nigeria, congratulated the Associates on their selection and encouraged them to make the most of the experience by developing practical skills and exploring their professional interests.

His message underscored the importance of viewing the placement not simply as an opportunity to secure temporary employment, but as a period for developing the competence and workplace experience required for long-term career growth.

“Build competence because the skills you gain from your internship are important for your future role,” he said.

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He also mentioned that workplace experience could help young people better understand their strengths and interests, particularly where these differ from their academic backgrounds.

The onboarding also highlighted the support structure that Associates will have access to throughout the programme.

Toluwani Aina, Programme Coordinator for the Mastercard Foundation Associates Program at Jobberman, explained that the onboarding was intended to provide clarity about the programme while helping Associates build relationships within the wider programme community.

She also stated that associates will receive support in areas including learning and development, mentorship, workplace experience, conflict resolution, performance reviews and appraisals.

Each associate will also have access to a designated Human Resources contact throughout the 12-month placement to provide guidance and support in navigating workplace concerns.

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For the programme’s partners, the ultimate measure of success extends beyond the completion of the 12-month placement.

Antonia Nnabuko, Head of People, Culture and Administration at LEAP Africa, said Associates should understand both what will be expected of them and the responsibilities of the organisations hosting them.

She emphasised that Associates are not expected to begin their placements with every required skill. Instead, they are expected to demonstrate a willingness to learn, adapt and contribute within their organisations.

Nnabuko identified curiosity, openness, willingness to learn and the confidence to ask questions as important qualities for Associates as they navigate the workplace. She also stressed the importance of retention as an indicator of the programme’s impact.

“It’s not done until they are retained,” she said.

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For the young professionals participating in the programme, the onboarding represents the start of a significant new stage in their careers.

Toluwalope Ajayi, one of the Associates, said she attended the event to gain a better understanding of the programme and prepare herself for the experience ahead.

Ajayi, who developed an interest in journalism before expanding her interests into media and communications, said the opportunity represents an important step in her career journey.

“It means a lot because it takes me a step further.”

She hopes that at the end of the 12-month placement, she will be able to reflect on her growth and tell herself, “I’m proud of you.”

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For Olusegun Elisha, the programme represents more than an opportunity to gain employment. He described it as an opportunity to gain direction and build a clearer career path.

“It comes with a map, let me say, it comes with a career map. So it’s not just like you have a job, but you have a job with a career map.”

Elisha added that meeting other young professionals and Jobberman leaders during the onboarding exposed him to different career paths and provided opportunities to learn from others.

The Mastercard Foundation Associates Program is a pan-African youth employment initiative implemented by Jobberman across West Africa. It is designed to equip young people aged 18 to 35 with employability skills, structured workplace experience, mentorship and ongoing support as they transition into meaningful employment.

Following the success of Phase 1, Phase 2 is placing 3,650 young professionals across Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

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The programme also has a strong focus on inclusive employment, with a target of 70 per cent women, while intentionally creating opportunities for persons with disabilities and internally displaced persons.

For the more than 500 Associates beginning their placements in Nigeria, the onboarding event marks the transition from recruitment into practical workplace experience.

Over the next 12 months, the Associates will be expected to learn, contribute, build professional competence and navigate real workplace environments, with the broader goal of improving their prospects for sustained employment beyond the programme.