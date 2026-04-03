JMG drives sustainability and solar adoption through engineering walk, expands integrated energy solutions in Lagos

JMG’s Chief Commercial Officer, Rabi Jammal (fifth left), Plant Manager, Fouad El Chami, (fourth left) and the JMG Engineering team, during the JMG Smart Engineering and Solar Appreciation Walk in Lagos, recently

JMG’s Chief Commercial Officer, Rabi Jammal (fifth left), Plant Manager, Fouad El Chami, (fourth left) and the JMG Engineering team, during the JMG Smart Engineering and Solar Appreciation Walk in Lagos, recently

JMG Limited commemorates World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development with a walk to drive solar awareness and adoption in Nigeria.

JMG Limited , Nigeria’s leading provider of integrated electro-mechanical solutions, has taken its advocacy for sustainable engineering beyond corporate spaces, into the streets of Lagos, with its Engineering Walk in support of engineering sustainability and solar adoption, an initiative designed to deepen awareness around sustainable engineering practices and promote inclusive energy solutions across Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Held to commemorate World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, the walk commenced from JMG’s head office in Victoria Island and attracted strong participation from key stakeholders, including engineering students from the University of Lagos and Yaba College of Technology, members of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), influencers, and employees who showed strong support for the company’s effort to drive solar awareness and adoption.

Their presence highlighted a growing collective commitment to advancing engineering solutions that are not only innovative, but also sustainable, practical, and accessible.

L-R - Ogunsanya Anthonia, Customer Support Manager; Fouad El Chami, Plant Manager, Rabi Jammal, Chief Commercial Officer, JMG Limited; Kemi Maria Ajose, Account Manager, and Oluwatomi Faniran, Head of Marketing, during the JMG Smart Engineering Walk

Speaking at the event, JMG’s Chief Commercial Officer, Rabi Jammal, emphasised the company’s broader vision: “We want to shine a light on a very important issue: Sustainable Engineering. It’s about designing systems that are efficient, reliable, and built to last. Solar energy is one part of that conversation, but the bigger picture is how engineering can sustainably power our lives and industries.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a country grappling with rising energy costs and inconsistent power supply, JMG continues to advocate for engineering-driven solutions that reduce dependence on expensive and environmentally degrading energy sources.

By integrating cleaner energy options such as solar into a wider framework of engineering systems, the company is demonstrating how sustainability can be embedded across infrastructure rather than treated as a standalone solution.

From power generation and electrical infrastructure to vertical transportation, cooling systems, and air compressors, JMG’s operations reflect a holistic approach to engineering, one that prioritizes efficiency, reduced energy consumption, and long-term environmental responsibility.

Within this broader framework, solar adoption remains a key enabler. Its growing acceptance is driven by its affordability, reliability, and ability to complement integrated engineering systems across residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

Through initiatives like the Engineering Walk, JMG is ensuring that these solutions are not limited to large corporations, but are increasingly accessible to everyday Nigerians, including those in smaller homes and apartments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond awareness, the initiative also reinforces JMG’s commitment to practical application. By powering its headquarters with solar energy as part of a wider engineering system, the company continues to demonstrate how sustainable practices can be effectively implemented in real-world environments.

L-R: Plant Manager, Fouad El Chami; with Social Media Influencer, Amaka Twinkels; JMG’s Chief Commercial Officer, Rabi Jammal; JMG’s Head of Marketing, Oluwatomi Faniran; and Nollywood Actor & Influencer, Khing Bassey; at JMG Smart Engineering Walk

Reinforcing this position, Plant Manager, Fouad El Chami, noted: “Sustainable engineering is about continuous development, improving how we use energy and how we integrate new technologies into our systems. Solar plays an important role because it helps reduce overall consumption and supports a cleaner environment. But beyond that, it’s about creating efficient, cost-effective engineering solutions that respond to today’s energy realities."

He further highlighted that amid increasing concerns around power supply, rising energy costs, and environmental impact, integrated engineering solutions supported by cleaner energy sources remain critical to building a more resilient and sustainable future for both homes and businesses.

As participants moved through the streets of Victoria Island, one message resonated clearly; the future of energy in Nigeria lies not in isolated solutions, but in a unified approach where engineering innovation, sustainability, and accessibility work hand in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information on JMG and its products and services, please visit www.jmglimited.com